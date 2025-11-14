Bill Gates Did Not Spend $645 Million On This Eco-Friendly Yacht (Updated)

UPDATE: Rumors are like balloons: when they get too big, they explode. It turns out, Bill Gates DIDN’T BUY the super-yacht AQUA. It might take longer than 4 years for it to come to life, and by longer, we mean maybe never. Dutch design and technology agency Sinot, which developed the AQUA concept, has stated that “it has no business relationship with Mr. Gates.” If you still wonder what Gates’ mega-yacht would have been like in a parallel reality, scroll down through the image story below.
The futuristic super-yacht run entirely on liquid hydrogen DOES NOT belong to Bill Gates.
Image credits: Sinot
Sinot was not happy about the rumors and made it clear that “The hydrogen concept AQUA is not linked to Mr. Gates in any form or matter.”
Image credits: Sinot
Anyway, here’s how the already-notorious superyacht looks up close
Image credits: Sinot
The mega-yacht has an indoor health and wellness center that features a gym, an infinity pool, a hydro-massage room, and a yoga studio.
Image credits: Sinot
During the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019, designer Sander Sinot commented that “for development of Aqua, we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning and forward-looking owner”.
Image credits: Sinot
Huge 28-ton liquid nitrogen tanks can be viewed through the glass panel in the middle. Every tank is sealed in a vacuum and cooled up to -423°F (-253°C).
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
AQUA is designed to host 14 guests and 31 crew members. There are 4 guest staterooms, 2 Japanese-styled VIP cabins, 1 owner’s pavilion, 14 double crew cabins, 2 officer cabins, and 1 captain’s cabin.
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design
Image credits: Sinot
This space can be filled with art, musical instruments, and other objects of desire depending on Gates’ personal interests.
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
The top and lower decks are connected by a spectacular circular staircase that’s said to be one of the yacht’s defining features.
Image credits: Sinot
The luxurious 50ft-wide master bedroom is strategically placed under a central skylight and features enormous windows that create ethereal luminosity.
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
The deck furniture has been completely custom-made by the finest craftsmen, and is upholstered in soft fabrics with colorful throw pillows and piping details.
Image credits: Sinot
Among a variety of spaces dedicated to leisure activities, AQUA features an in-house observatory, an indoor cinema, dining and lounging areas, and many other things.
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Image credits: Sinot
Even though this yacht was not bought by Bill Gates, it’s a good opportunity for some of us to get to know what the heck is this mysterious liquid named hydrogen? So, here it is. Liquid hydrogen has been used as a fuel in space technology for several years. It is light and has fewer potential risks when compared to compressed gas. What’s more, it’s getting trendy! The International Energy Agency announced that hydrogen “is today enjoying unprecedented momentum. The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future.” No wonder NASA calls it the fuel of choice for space exploration. We don’t want to sound rude but Ferdinand Magellan was missing out on this one.
Here’s what people said about it:
Follow Us