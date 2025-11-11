These Inspiring Surreal Photos By Instagrammer Nois7 Will Brighten Your Day

by

We absolutely love every single surreal photographer/artist that we write about, but much of their photography art tends to be rather melancholy or down-right dark. Not so with German art director Robert Jahns (a.k.a. Nois7 on Instagram), whose adventurous and beautiful pictures will inspire you and brighten your day.

His photo ideas are surreal, but many of them are only subtly dream-like or unreal – it all looks like a normal photograph until you spot that one mystical detail that takes his image into the realm of fantasy. That sure shows his photo editing mastery. And if the cool photos aren’t enough to brighten your day, the inspiring quotes that accompany most of his images might.

He shares his photo manipulations with the world through his Instagram account and Flickr. On Instagram alone, he has more than 355,000 followers. On his website, he also offers some of his images as free backgrounds for smart phone users and offers a book of his photos for sale.

Source: Instagram | Flickr (via)

I’ve been looking for you since the day I heard my first fairy-tale.

Let’s go to somewhere only we know.

Stop trying to fit in, when you were born to stand out. 

The best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up.

Frozen Venice

And all hands go up!

Capture a shadow, dance with the wind, stand in a rainbow, begin at the end.

I want to stop life when you’re around, so that the moment lasts forever.

Embrace your inner childhood dreams.

If you never chase your dream, you will never catch them.

The best memories come from the craziest ideas.

Your smile gives color to my life.

If we both look at the moon at the same time, we can both be in the same place for a little while.

