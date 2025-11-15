Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Lost Property You’ve Ever Found At Work? (Closed)

The vast majority of work places these days have some form of lost property box, or even a cupboard. As a cinema worker I’ve found a lot of weird and random stuff. How about you?
I work in the local cinema. Our lost property at work contains everything from hats and scarves to phones and car keys. However, I’m definitely struggling to explain the 34 double G bra that my colleague found the other night.
I lost my atm card this evening, drove 10k to take the dog for a walk and planned to shop for groceries afterwards. No card to be found. I scooted home, ripped the place apart couldn’t find it. Said a prayer to St. Anthony, went back to the walk. Met some school kids I’d seen earlier, they found it and handed it in to the cop shop! Such good kids! They could have easily made small purchases with it! I also thanked St. Anthony on my way home 👍
I once found a d i l d o on school property
I used to work at Walmart for almost 3 years out of those years, we had a traveling toilet plunger that would be in different places for almost a year(no it didn’t come out of the bathrooms) first time I ever saw it I was crushing boxes and it was next to the receiving desk where the daytime receiving supervisor used. That’s when I kept seeing it traveling to different places from meat dept, to deli to produce to bakery… Also seen it in the dairy department (not out in public but in the back. Minus when it was in the deli… It was in-between the rotisserie cooker and the sink that’s right near the hotbar… I even seen it in the meat cooler, produce cooler, deli freezer and bakery freezer…) Dunno if the toilet plunger is still traveling or not, haven’t worked there since August of last year… To this day I think it was one of my friends that was doing it😂😂😂
In the library, we found lube and condoms hidden on top of the books in the stacks. Not really lost property, because they were concealed for future use. A very odd place to stow these items. Ewww.
