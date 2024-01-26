When Does Fire Country Season 2 Premiere?

In an era when scripted cable network shows are quickly dying, Fire Country is one of the last standing remnants of a bygone era. The first season was a massive hit and became 2022’s #1 most-watched network cable drama, with an average of 8.3 million views per episode! Considering the Fire Country Season 1 success, it came as no surprise when the show was greenlit for Season 2.
The show follows Bode (Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a prison-release firefighting program in his hometown of Edgewater, California. Fire Country season 1 ended with a major cliffhanger — Bode was forced to confess to being a drug dealer to save his best friend from being wrongly convicted. So, what’s next for Bode and his fellow firefighters? When can we expect the show to return to our screens? Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Fire Country.
When Is Fire Country Season 2’s Release Date?
Fire Country Season 2 was originally expected to premiere in the fall of 2023, but the show was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. CBS has since confirmed that the show will be back on February 16, 2024 (Friday), at 9 p.m. EST. It will be airing between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods. If you prefer a streaming service, you can catch the new season on Paramount+ as well. Each episode drops on Paramount+ at the same time as it airs on CBS, so you can watch it live or stream it later at your convenience.
Fire Country Season 2 Will Have Fewer Episodes, But There’s a Silver Lining
Due to production delays caused by the strikes, most CBS shows are opting for shorter seasons of 10 to 13 episodes each. It’s been confirmed that this will also be the case for Fire Country Season 2. We’re still waiting on the exact episode count, but we know it’s going to be way less than the 22 episodes we got in the first season.
But don’t let the lower episode count dishearten you. Showrunner Tia Napolitano has reassured fans that the shorter season will actually enable the writers to concentrate on the quality and intensity of the main storylines. This means we’ll get a more gripping story with fewer filler episodes. Plus, the shorter season allows for a higher VFX budget per episode, meaning we’ll also get bigger and better-looking fire scenes this season. Win-win for us!
Fire Country Season 2 Plot Details
Fire Country Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left us, exploring the aftermath of Bode’s confession and how it affects his relationships with his mom, dad, and girlfriend. The synopsis for Season 2, Episode 1, “Something’s Coming,” suggests that Bode will be transferred back to prison while the Station 42 crew will be dealing with the aftermath of a massive earthquake. Napolitano has also teased that this season will subvert fans’ expectations from the very get-go. She said, “My goal is… the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked. Everyone’s story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them.”
New promos for Fire Country Season 2 shows Bode being transferred to a maximum-security prison, where he has to deal with a not-so-friendly inmate. The synopsis for the first episode also teases that Bode will receive some shocking news that will turn his whole world upside down! On the side characters front, we’ll see Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) grappling with marriage issues, Manny (Kevin Alejandro) dealing with PTSD, and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) trying to climb up the career ladder.
Season 2 also introduces some new faces. Jason O’Mara will play Liam, a former firefighter colleague of Sharon’s who is way too happy to see her. This will definitely cause more drama between Vince and Sharon. Rafael de la Fuente will also be guest-starring for a few early-season episodes as Diego, a paramedic who’s training Gabriela for her certification and possibly her new love interest, which obviously won’t “bode” well with Bode.
