Hey Pandas, What Is The Spookiest Thing That Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

We all have scares now and then, but did something really creepy ever happen? Lots of people have been in the spookiest situations, and we’re wanting to hear about it! But I’ll warn you: don’t read this before going to bed! (Btw I like to do that!)
#1
This is completely true. Ok so when I was 4 years old we went to visit my grandfather. My grandmother had just died but I trryyy not to believe in ghosts. I try. So my whole family was sleeping in the same room and my father, brother and I were getting ready for bed. Previously my dad told me to take off the bracelet I was wearing before going upstairs. I did. But when no one was
looking, something hit me on the head. It was the bracelet I had left downstairs. It sort of came out of nowhere but bc no one saw it, no one knows how it happened. I thought my brother was pranking me but he was on the other side of the room. He and I couldn’t sleep. Then late at night, I felt something dropping on me and the bracelet was ON MY HEAD. I went to sleep later then everyone else so no one could have been tricking me…I woke up my mom but she just said to go back to bed. Needless to say, sleep was not and option.
#2
I have another one for you… so when I was a little kid there was a haunted lamp. (I wish I had a picture but I don’t). It was my brother’s originally. One day he said he wanted to give it to me. I was overjoyed because I had always liked that lamp. Little did I know. The first night with the lamp in my room I got a creepy feeling. Then the lamp turned off and on. Then it LITERALLY INCHED TOWARD ME. Then flickered again. I actually screamed and slept in my parents’ room. They didn’t believe it. I told my brother the next day. He said he gave it to me because it did the same thing in his room. I was too young to realize how rude that is. I had to spend one more night with the lamp. It did the same thing, and I had the same reaction of course. It wasn’t until my father brought it into his room that my parents realized we were telling the truth. My brother and I both agree that the whole house was haunted. We had other scary experiences but I’m only putting the worst ones that I was in.
#3
Many years ago, I was laying in bed wide awake worrying as a single mom how I was going to pay upcoming bills etc and clear as a bell I heard my grandmother say “shhhhh, pen it’s going to be ok” she had a very distinctive accent but had been dead for at least 4 years, I defo wasn’t asleep either. She was right, however I didn’t sleep for a while
