Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Romantic Thing Your Partner Has Ever Done For You?? (Closed)

#1
Well, pretty weird to anyone not. ..us…
But when my now girlfriend introduced me to the music of the Norwegian singer Sylvaine, I realised that this woman really gets me…. I think that was the point that I fell in love with her……. and when she went to see a band she didn’t even like just cause I liked them….. yeah, she’s pretty cool….
#2
When im lost in the darkness, her love is my light. When i am filled with doubt, her courage is my rock. When i am filled with anger, her voice is the calm i need. She doesnt need to do romantic things for me. She is who she is and i fall more in love with her every day.
#3
So for a little background, I absolutely love hot wings, but I know I have some weird things about it. I like to get or make wings and binge a TV series by myself. It’s kind of a little private ritual I have. My boyfriend, we’ve been together 11 years, but about 3 years at this point, would tease me when I got wings that I couldn’t eat them without watching tv, and I’d often get annoyed with him talking to me during my wing and TV ritual. Anyway, on my birthday my boyfriend said he had to pick up a few things. He came back about an hour later with some of my favorite snacks. Some sour patch kids, a bag of hot fries, and 2 dozen wings! He turned on the tv, and showed me a season of a show he bought for me. He gave me a kiss, said ‘Happy birthday, I love you, and I’ll be leaving the house for a few hours so you can watch TV and eat without being bothered.’ I know it’s a bit weird, but I thought it was so sweet! 🥰
#4
We arrived at home at eleven at night on our wedding day. We were away for twelve hours and our poor dog had been waiting too long. We never thought that it was going to be that long, but, ceremony, drinks, lunch, more drinks….So when we got home I took of my shoes, put som jeans and boots and got out to walk her. When I came back, my husband had ordered pizza. I knew I had chosen wisely. I ate it like a sword eater.
#5
Four brand new all-weather tires.
I know it doesn’t sound romantic, but we were broke, my car was a rattle-trap, and the weather was getting bad. I had a 40 minute work commute each way. He just knew. Not everybody’s bag; but for me, it was just a lovely way of showing he cared about me.
#6
Some backstory context…sorry.. buckle up its a long one!
My (55 F) husband (57 M) and I have been married for 28 years. This was year 11, and our anniversary was coming up. We at the time lived in a small town off a mountain highway that leads to a ski resort at the top of a mountain pass. There were a cluster of 5 small towns (250 people to 7k in population) that this highway travels through to get to this ski resort. Small town businesses with bill board signs with certain posts to entice skiers in off the highway to help boost the valley economy. Now, my husband starts telling me he doesn’t know what to do or get me for our anniversary. I told him we’d been married long enough for him to know what I’m all about. Which he knew I was actually pretty easy to give for. I once cried over a 3.00 gift he had gotten me ( while we were dating ) because of how thoughtful the gift was. It floored him to see my reaction to this 3 dollar gift and he realized at that point in our relationship how sensitive I was and that I also wasn’t materialistic. This was important to note at the time as money was tight that 11th year. A few days go by and he starts teasing me saying in a sing-song voice ” You are going to love what I got you” and ” You’re never gonna guess what it is ” Of course I start asking for hints. ” Animal, mineral or vegetable?” … Mineral ” How big is it?” …Bigger than a bread box ” How many colors does it have?” …More than 6 colors “Is it heavy?” …Very ” Did you buy it?” …Well..kind of ” Did you make it yourself?” …No Huh?! I was going insane at this point and he was loving it. I told him I needed more info and he then says” Ok..Ok..Im going to give you two more hints and thats it. You can see it at night and everyone will see it” To which I replied” but not in the day time? ” He then says” Oh no, you can also see it in the day time” Omg..I was going nuts. The big day comes and we are both at work at our jobs. I’m a little disappointed because there hadn’t been any discussions about going out to dinner in a major city with big fancy restaurants seeing as where we lived there wasn’t anything like those kind of establishments. There had been literally no plans made for our anniversary . And now here we are and its 11am and its turning out to be just another day. I look out into parking lot of my work and I see my husband pull in. I’m shocked as he commuted over 60 miles one way to his work and to see him in the middle of the day told me he left his job which he would never do unless it was a dire emergency, He walks up carrying red roses and my boss then turns to me and says “BYE, enjoy the rest of the day off!..with pay!” She was in on this via my sneaky husband. Im all ” Bye? Huh? Whats going on?” My husband hands me the gorgeous flowers, tells me to grab my things, hes taking me to lunch. Since we are in our own vehicles, I’m to follow him. We had Nextel phones at the time which had a 2 way radio option that my husband and I would use, like walkie talkies. I’m using this asking ” what happened to bigger than a bread box?” He answered ” you’ll see!” I answered back” but its not night time!” He answered back” but I also said you can see it in the day time” I had no idea what was going on. I was still shocked he came to my work bringing flowers in the middle of a work day thats far from home and to ME that was THE gift! 15 min of driving go by and my phone crackles to life with him using the 2 way radio saying ” look up” as we slow down to pull off the highway. Dear Readers….my husband talked to the one and only motel we had ( with a small cafe )in this 5 town valley and asked if he could post on their huge billboard sign, a message for his wife for their anniversary and how much would it cost? They had never had such a request before and thought it was so sweet they didn’t want a dime and admitted they weren’t even sure how to go about charging him! But my prideful husband wanted to pay something! So they said” hows 20 bucks sound?” Hubby forked over the 20 bucks and all was good.
The message said ” Happy 11th Anniversary Baby Doll”
Only, they forgot the 2nd l in Baby Doll lol. So it said “Happy 11th Anniversary Baby Dol.”
LOL…of course now all the hints made sense. Everyone DID see it! I was tickled pink..cried for days and thought my husband was the sh*t…lol
They were only supposed to show the message for the day but it stayed up for like 10 days. So for 10 days, every day we went to work and or do errands like grocery shopping, I would look up and see that sign.
Especially at night..when it lit up with its more than 6 colored lights!
To this day, he now spells Baby Dol with the missing l so I always remember my 11th anniversary and the special gift he gave me.
