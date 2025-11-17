Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Painful Truth You Have Been Told About Yourself? (Closed)

I would like to hear your stories.
#1
My mom telling me that I’m a horrible person during the middle of a fight. It basically affirmed everything that I am afraid of. She said that I was just like my grandmother (an horrid person, narcissist, and pathological liar). I really don’t want to be another horrible person out in the world.
#2
One day at the end of the school year, one of my friends hurried over to me in the morning and told me that two kids had been talking about me on the bus ride to school, about how I was annoying. I acted like it was no big deal but it was devastating, as I thought those kids had been my friends. I’m known as the loyal, friendly, funny person, and it felt like they were just laughing at how hard I try to make people feel like they have another friend to go to if they need someone.
#3
I think mine was when my therapist told me that I was making family too important.
My family is my life.
It was very hard to except that I needed to outgrow them in some ways and fight for myself sometimes.
#4
That I’m a control freak. I always knew I start to internally panic a little if I feel like situations are out of my control, but I never really realized how that came across to others.
#5
That I’m extremely annoying and obnoxious. Maybe that’s why I don’t have any friends, because I drive people crazy when I’m being annoying and obnoxious. That’s why I’m not popular at school, because I suck, and maybe I should stop being alive so that people will be glad that I’m dead.
