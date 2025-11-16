Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Overrated Modern-Day Thing? (Closed)

What is something you find overrated that is a necessity to most people nowadays?
#1
Want to access your bank account? Get the app! Want to order some food? Get the app. Want to know what’s on at the local cinema? Get an app. Want to see our restaurant menu when you are sat down at the table wanting to order some food? Get the app. Want to use public transport? Get the app.
Soon it will be want to go to bed? Get the app. Want to go to the toilet? get the app.
#2
If we dig deeper, another commonly mentioned overrated modern-day thing is celebrity culture. The excessive focus on celebrities’ personal lives and the importance placed on their opinions and actions can be seen as overrated by some. I mean: who cares?
#3
tik tok
#4
The current fashion of people being offended by things from decades or more ago.
#5
Overpriced designer brands.
#6
The $4,000 blue agate crystal that one is supposed to put in their water bottle infuser to help “align their energies.”
#7
Reality TV. Who needs that? Scripted TV, you name it.
#8
The 24/7 news channels. Most of their programming is not even news, but opinions! It’s deepening political divides because people just hear all the yelling on these channels. They’re not hearing information. There are channels that have information, but those are not popular. :-( So, for me, modern life would be way more bearable without the 24/7 “news” like certain channels (looking at _NN, _OX, et al.).
#9
Please be happy and don’t bother anyone else. Stop the hating. Stop shoving s**t down everyone else’s throat. Everyone can have an opinion and leave it at that.
#10
Instagram. (You asked: What Is The Most Overrated Modern-Day Thing? )
Do I have to substantiate? As of today, I don’t know anything that has gotten better since the invention of Instagram. (Which is connected to Facebook which is connected to Meta, go figure that.).
Go get a life! And enjoy your real, analog life.
#11
Cancel Culture…did you read a book you didn’t like? Cancel it! Learn about something in History class that hurt your feelings? Cancel it! Maybe you find the “Venus de Milo” offensive, no worries, Cancel that too!
#12
Grimdark genre. Seriously, it’s like the authors these days were competing about who can write the most bleak, depressing, violent, gory, nihilistic story imaginable and they advertise it as “dark and mature” (looking especially at you, Game of Thrones). I kinda miss good endings achieved through power of love and friendship.
#13
Remakes, reboots, spin-offs, live action adaptations. I haven’t been able to be excited for those for quite a while now.
#14
Modernist architecture and designs that are actually soulless, dehumanising and unnatural. Homes should not be huge concrete and glass boxes, with spaces, shapes and sizes that no normal human being can relax in, let alone relate to. These may be dwellings but are by no definition homely. It is as if people are expected to live in sterile office buildings devoid of comfort and beauty. Nothing flows, nothing is welcoming and organic or suited to human proportions. I particularly loathe all the monochromes of recent years. It’s not “stylish” – none of these trends evince any real style or aesthetic sense. I want real art not generic decorator items. Your home is a place to enjoy the richness of your life, and should reflect that.
#15
Forced inclusion
In The rings of power, people of the same race (elves, dwarves, men and harfoots) are all different colours even if they come from the same place.
Also, characters that exist for decades are remade to be gender swapped, a different race and different personality. (The velma show)
I for one, am for inclusion. However, it isn’t something that should be so sensitive as it is now. Every show must now include a gay/lesbian couple, a transfer one, and the cast must contain fifty shades of skin color. That or risking getting cancelled
#16
AI. Enough said.
#17
#18
Making everything “smart”. I mean FFS, there’s a goddamn “smart” toothbrush out now. Really ?!? A simple task like brushing you teeth is now some overly-complicated sophisticated B.S. where a $2.00 toothbrush will do just fine. What now, “smart” tampons ?
#19
This one’s gonna be a bit of a mouthful, ya ready for this?
Fortnite.
That’s all there is to it, don’t think I really need to explain much else.
#20
modern war. I know, most people think wars i a hiddeous thing. But too many must like it.
#21
Dating apps.
#22
College. It once was fairly priced well and helped people get jobs, now it costs so much that people go into debt for years just trying to pay it off. And jobs make you get one too, so you can’t easily get a job with a good salary unless you have college.
#23
“Freedom”. The pursuit of freedom is causing the death of freedom.
#24
Clickbait designed to keep you scrolling, like Bored Panda…
#25
How you’re either popular in school, or you not, and you have no control over it
#26
TikTok, BeReal, and Instagram.
#27
More of a gamer thing, and not something that is a necessity, but games with a Freemium Model, or that rely heavily on Microtransactions.
To those who aren’t gamers, Freemium Modeled Games are sold for free, but they have very predatory microtransactions that force you to pay if you either want to progress in the game much sooner, or to unlock limited time skins.
A great example is Fortnite. While the game itself is free, there are premium rare skins that can be unlocked (usually of whatever franchise is getting a lot of attention in the media at the time). They could be acquired by playing the game, and getting in game currency by playing, but it will be to a considerably reduced amount to spending real world money to fast track yourself.
It’s even more insulting on games that cost money (like $60 or $70) that have predatory microtransactions… Especially if they aren’t built for multiplayer. *cough, cough* Ubisoft *cough, cough*
#28
dirty shoes for $3,000, im 12 years old and i dont get why thats a style now, kids dont either, i get picked on for having old vans, why is it now cool to have them?
#29
Self Checkouts!
“Nuff Said!
#30
Streaming Services. You pay a fortune to get all the different channels. More than cable. Unless you only watch one channel, i.e. Disney, Discovery, Hulu, Netflix, etc., you’ll pay for each one
#31
Social Media aka lookie me lookie me. no one cares.
#32
Money, i know this sounds strange but we need to get back into bartering and things like that
#33
Tapping your credit card instead of swiping it.
Is that where I’m losing time during the day? Do I suddenly have a plethora of time because I saved .8 seconds not having to actually swipe the card?
#34
I miss buying something and owning it. I’m mad that when I buy something like a video game or software that it doesn’t work independently. For function and updates, you have to have a subscription and pay every month or year, etc. Even if it doesn’t have a subscription but you still have to connect to their site for it to work.
#35
Elon Musk
#36
Every villain getting an origin story. We don’t care just make them evil for evil’s sake. Don’t want/ need a movie to find out they are just misunderstood. Like Cruella we don’t need to know she was into fashion and something unfortunate happened. (haven’t seen the movie) All we need to know is that she wanted to make a coat out of puppies.
#37
that there is an app for literally EVERYTHING!!!!!! dating,food,banks,sports(dragonfly) ,you name it !
well have an amazing day hope its filled with joy and laughter
#38
Spell check! I find that it causes even more backspacing and retyping because of the “corrections” that it decides you wanted when you didn’t.
#39
Tanning and high heels, also selfies.
#40
SNS. You can absolutely exist without joining one, but there will be always a relative or friend to pester you about it.
#41
Automatic transmission on vehicles,
I mean still keep them but have more manual options in smaller cars
#42
ASMR videos.
Most are forced, purposeful sounds of the same type of noise. Mainly overly long acrylic nails tapping on plastic stuff. Stuff being poured into plastic containers. Whispering *yech*. Eating.
Even the decent, more elaborate series, such as one of a medieval inn, and a tea or potion shop one, it’s all done the same with the nail or fingers slowly tapping stuff.
When I think of ASMR the best ones are those accidental, or naturally occurring sounds. Thinking more along the lines of the cooled lava dome cracking in Atlantis.
#43
prime. it is disgusting, it is proven to cause cancer, and gatorade is wayyy better.
#44
Me, I think this needs no further explanation. I am by far the worst ‘modern’ thing.
#45
Too many choices. Do we really need 58 kinds of toothpaste, 35 types of milk, 26 kinds of baked beans, 65 kinds of underpants, who knows how many kinds of cellphones? And then when you find a kind you like, they stop making it a few months later, so you have to waste time searching through the rows and racks and trying to read the itty bitty ingredient lists…anyway, you know what I’m saying. I mean, I do like having more than 4 TV channels but literally hundreds more?
#46
iPhones. They’re soooooooooooo overrated.
#47
anime
