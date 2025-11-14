Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Inspiring Quote Of Your Life? (Closed)

Which word, quote, or any phrase which hits your heart and changes you all along?
#1
Butterflies can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.
People are like that too.
#2
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.” -M.L.K
#3
If your gonna hit it hit it till it breaks-Tooru Oikawa
#4
Nobody on this earth is perfect. Everybody has their flaws; everybody has their dark secrets and vices. -Juice Wrld
#5
“The world, as we have created it, is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”–Albert Einstein
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”–MLK
#6
Don’t look for the key to success, look for the door, The key is you. – My Own Quote
“A Room Without Books Is Like A Body Without A Soul.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero
#7
I day without a plan is a day wasted – I don’t remember :(
#8
ur skin isn’t paper so dont cut it ur life isn’t a book so dont end it. i dont remember the rest or who its by sorry :(
#9
“You learn more from failure than from success.”
#10
“By all means marry, if you get a good wife, you’ll be happy, if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher” -Socrates
#11
“The world’s not perfect but it’s not that bad. If we have each other we will both be fine.” – Alec Benjamin
#12
“Don’t call me Nyphadora.” -Tonks
#13
mines a poem
Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.
-robert frost
#14
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
The grass is greener where it gets watered.
Don’t envy anyone.
Decide whether you want to grow a golf lawn or wildflowers.
Get off your butt and plant the seeds.
And nourish every day whatever you want to achieve.
#15
life is short and unpredictable. eat dessert first.- Unknown
Has it been a long time? can’t tell. this world is a dream of a dream
– D**k Hallorann, Doctor sleep (i think)
if we lived life to the fullest then we are ready for death- unknown
Life is Tragic but hey, it’s also funny. – Stephen Hawking
#16
In order to be stepped upon, you have to be lying down – Young Samurai
#17
Just because you find that life’s not fair it
Doesn’t mean that you just have to grin and bear it
If you always take it on the chin and wear it
Nothing will change
Even if you’re little you can do a lot you
Musn’t let a little thing like little stop you
If you sit around and let them get on top you
You might as well be saying you think that it’s okay
And that’s not right
And if it’s not right
You have to put it right
In the slip of a bolt there’s a tiny revolt
The seed of a war
In a creek of a floor board
A storm can begin with a flap of a wing
The tiniest mite packs the mightiest sting
Everyday starts with a tick of a clock
All escapes start with the click of a lock
If you’re stuck in your story and want to get out
You don’t have to cry
You don’t have to shout
Cause if you’re little you can do a lot
You mustn’t let a little thing like little stop you
If you sit around and let them get on top you
Won’t change a thing
Just because you find that life’s not fair
It doesn’t mean that you just have to grin and bear it
If you always take it on the chin and wear it
You might as well be saying you think that’s it’s okay
And that’s not right
And if it’s not right
You have to put it right
But nobody else is gonna put it right for me
Nobody but me is gonna change my story
Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty
#18
“It’s okay to be stupid. As long as you believe in people.” -Gonta Gokuhara
“Until it’s over you never know what might happen.” -Celestia Ludenburg
“I guess not knowing someone doesn’t mean you don’t understand them” -Kyoko Kirigiri
(These are all Danganronpa quotes lmao)
#19
You can ride high atop your pony
I know you won’t fall
‘Cause the whole thing’s phoney.
You can fly swinging from your trapeze
Scaring all the people
But you’ll never scare me
Bella Donna
And we fight for the northern star
No speed limit this is the fast lane
It’s just the way that it is here
And you say I never thought it could
Bella Donna we fight
For the northern star
And the lady’s feeling
Like the moon that she loved
Don’t you know that the stars are
A part of us
And the lady’s feeling
Just like the moon that she loved
And you say I never thought it could
Bella Donna
Come in out of the darkness
You are in love with
And I’m ready to sail
It’s just a feeling
Sort of captures your soul
Bella Donna
And the woman may be awestruck
And the woman may truly care
But the woman is so tired
So the woman disappears
Come in out of the darkness
Bella Donna my soul
Don’t change baby please don’t change
And you say
And your face becomes thin
You never thought it could
Come in out of the darkness
Bella Donna
You are in love with
And I’m ready to sail
It’s just a feeling
Lol it’s a whole song. It’s just so inspiring to me, it means a lot to me. This is Bella Donna- by Stevie nicks. Listen to it!!!
#20
You cannot get away with it..even if you think you did.(source unknown I heard it sometime in my teens and it resonated with me)
#21
“Broken isn’t the same as unfixable.”- Marissa Meyer, Winter
“One cannot be brave who has no fear”- Marissa Meyer, Renegades
“You are the capital U in Unhelpful”- Marissa Meyer, Winter
(If you like reading sci-fi then I would recommend her books, she’s an amazing author)
#22
You can do anything you want, be anything, go anywhere, IF you put in the work. You might not do first time, you the point is you CAN do it: – My mammy.
#23
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,
When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,
When your funds are low and debts are high,
And you want to smile but have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.
Life is queer with its twists and turns,
As everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won if he’d stuck it out,
Don’t give up though the pace seems slow,
You might succeed with another blow.
Often the struggler has given up,
When he might captured the victor’s cup,
And he learned too late, when the night slipped down,
How close he was to the golden crown,
Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of clouds and doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems afar,
So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit,
It’s when things seem worst that you musn’t quit.
– Edgar Albert Guest
#24
“But I guess that’s the way it is. When you lose something irreplaceable, you don’t mourn for the thing that you lost, you mourn for yourself.” -Harpo Marx
