Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You Cringe?

#1
People who spread their relationship drama on their socials. And joint Facebook accounts. Not that I’m saying they can’t do those things. Just that it makes me uncomfortable. Like pointy toed shoes.
#2
Life.
#3
People who drive without recourse to their indicators/blinkers/turn signal.
#4
All the conversations I overheard about my cousin not wearing underwear.
#5
tik tok trends
#6
I know it’s silly but if I I like to think of myself as an open, nice all-inclusive person. So I cringe when I type a comment and people misunderstand it or don’t get my humor. All of a sudden I’m downvoted with a lot of nasty comments before I get a chance to explain myself. If it’s something I meant to say then that’s okay I’ll defend myself but when I get misunderstood even by strangers for some reason it makes me cringe even though my real name isn’t attached to this I still don’t want people getting the wrong idea about me through my screen name either. This also applies to text messages and my rare Facebook posts. Meaning, mood, sarcasm, irony and humor are hard to convey in print I think.
#7
When people make fun of others people interests, just let people enjoy their stuff
#8
Mouth noises like someone drinking coffee and *slllluuuuuuurp*
Same for soup…
I cannot take it… It makes me real mad and i have trouble calming myself.
Usually the people with me don’t understand.
#9
Anything to do with fingernails or the eyes. Like when people clean under their fingernails with those sticks, it just makes my skin crawl.
#10
When people role play on dating apps
#11
#12
When you are at an event (example: i was at church when this happened to me) and the person hosting is like “Oh, what are these things call ‘people who don’t like touching random strangers they don’t even know the name of’?”
Like, im fine with touching them if they are my friend but not someone I DONT EVEN FLIPPIN KNOW!
#13
People who chew with their mouth open.
