Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Inappropriate Or Bad Thing That Happened In A Kids’ Show? (Closed)

Kids’ shows are meant for kids, but sometimes it may feel like they are not. Share some of these instances.
#1
I remember one kid’s TV show host got into a Big Brother kind of reality show and had sex with one of the dudes. Needless to say, she was sacked.
#2
I was watching victorious and they sang a song and the lyrics were: “Stop your staring at my- HEY!” And it’s obvious they would say tits. (Sorry for saying it!!)
#3
When in the Magic School Bus Rides again, DA is knocked unconscious. UNCONCIOUS in a kids show. And the fact that in Bluey they call their dad putting them to bed a “Daddy Put Down.” Like they are going to put their dad down.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us