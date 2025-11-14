Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Inappropriate Or Bad Thing That Happened In A Kids’ Show? (Closed)

by

Kids’ shows are meant for kids, but sometimes it may feel like they are not. Share some of these instances.

#1

I remember one kid’s TV show host got into a Big Brother kind of reality show and had sex with one of the dudes. Needless to say, she was sacked.

#2

I was watching victorious and they sang a song and the lyrics were: “Stop your staring at my- HEY!” And it’s obvious they would say tits. (Sorry for saying it!!)

#3

When in the Magic School Bus Rides again, DA is knocked unconscious. UNCONCIOUS in a kids show. And the fact that in Bluey they call their dad putting them to bed a “Daddy Put Down.” Like they are going to put their dad down.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Neighbour Ana Makes Great Cakes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
76 Times Landlords Were So Horrible, Renters Wanted To Run Away (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
40 Moments When Rich People Realized What’s Normal For Them Isn’t How Most People Live
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2025
The Walking Dead Season 11 is Already On Its Way to Netflix
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2023
Video Captures A Blanket Octopus Revealing Its 6-Foot-Long Membrane And It Looks Like A Majestic Sea Butterfly
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Untold Story of HGTV’s “Beach Hunters”
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.