by

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Giannis Antetokounmpo

December 6, 1994

Athens, Greece

31 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Sina Ougko Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player, widely known as “The Greek Freak” for his unique blend of size, speed, and skill on the court. He has established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant and versatile athletes.

He gained significant public attention after being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 and quickly rose to stardom. His explosive plays and rapid development captivated fans globally.

Early Life and Education

Born in Athens, Greece, on December 6, 1994, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up in challenging circumstances with his Nigerian immigrant parents, Charles and Veronica. He and his brothers often sold goods on the streets to support their family.

Antetokounmpo began playing basketball for the youth teams of Filathlitikos in Athens at age thirteen. He honed his skills there, making his senior team debut in 2011 before entering the NBA draft, bypassing a traditional college path.

Notable Relationships

Giannis Antetokounmpo is married to Mariah Riddlesprigger, with whom he tied the knot in 2024. Prior to their marriage, the couple shared a long-term relationship.

The couple shares four children: sons Liam Charles and Maverick Shai, and daughters Eva Brooke and Aria Capri. His family recently relocated to Athens, Greece.

Career Highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basketball career features an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He also earned consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player awards in 2019 and 2020.

Beyond the court, Antetokounmpo co-founded the AntetokounBros Academy in Greece to promote sports education. He also expanded into various investments through his company Ante, Inc.

He also secured the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and multiple All-NBA First Team selections, solidifying his status as a basketball icon.

Signature Quote

“Before I leave this earth, I’m going to help people have a better future.”

