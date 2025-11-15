Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Thing You Did Over Quarantine? (Closed)

What is the coolest thing you did over quarantine?
#1
Grew a human inside me. :)
#2
I adopted a cat, does that count?
#3
I’m building an Astromech Droid.
#4
Try out a bunch of new games, I’m obsessed with Shell Shockers.
#5
Probably sneaking cheetos into my room and eating them during my school teams meeting
#6
Not cool to most
But lost 5 stone in weight
#7
my plan finally worked
#8
I wrote and illustrated two childrens books which were published in spring and in autumn.
#9
I moved. I only consider this cool because my hubby and I managed it even with a pandemic hitting the world while we were packing.
