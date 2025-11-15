Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Thing You Did Over Quarantine? (Closed)

by

What is the coolest thing you did over quarantine?

#1

Grew a human inside me. :)

#2

I adopted a cat, does that count?

#3

I’m building an Astromech Droid.

#4

Try out a bunch of new games, I’m obsessed with Shell Shockers.

#5

Probably sneaking cheetos into my room and eating them during my school teams meeting

#6

Not cool to most
But lost 5 stone in weight

#7

my plan finally worked

#8

I wrote and illustrated two childrens books which were published in spring and in autumn.

#9

I moved. I only consider this cool because my hubby and I managed it even with a pandemic hitting the world while we were packing.

