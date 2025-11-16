Hey Pandas, How Did The Year 2020 Affect Your Life? (Closed)

2020 was quite a journey. There was many struggles and changes that affected everyone. How did it affect your life? Share something that you feel comfortable sharing!
#1
I´d say much less than many others. I continued to work like before, alone in a room. And as I´m a lonely introvert my social life didn´t really suffer from it either. Also while some of my family got Covid luckily all recovered pretty well.
What sucked much more for me was the constant and repeated evidence that a significant part of society is made up of idiots as the crisis continues.
#2
I lost faith in humanity, I questioned my career in medicine, I faced grief for colleagues and patients and patients’ families, I carry new nightmares, and I am still angry. So angry that politics turned a containable disease into this mess.
#3
Ugh- Starting in March I had to wrestle to keep my girlfriend’s spirits up and fend off her depression almost daily. My brother took his life then in April. My Dad began his battle against Cancer.
The tension that mounted daily as it seemed the police had decided it was open season on people of colour. The 45th failure of a president began to spread fallacies or voter fraud and by doing this, all of the white power extremists decided it was their time to shine. THEN a serious bout with Covid in September. So- still here, still trying to stay positive, and still living with lies spread by a failure of 45.
#4
I transitioned my business to virtual. Went from a struggling local business to doing business internationally. It was a long road but it was the best thing for me. 2020 my business grossed $23,000 USD. 2021 it grossed $164,000. 2022 I’m expecting to gross closer to $500,00.
To clarify, these numbers are business, not personal income. Last month my business expenses were over $30,000. I’m by no means rich, but I did get my family out of the side of town where we experienced car-jackings and shootings frequently.
#5
As an anxiety sufferer, the beginning of the pandemic made me feel relieved. I was in a great position where I could spend my time riding it out mostly without leaving my home.
Flash forward to 2022 and my anxieties have increased triple fold. I didn’t realize that for so long I was internalizing my fears and because I was home safe, allowed my anxiety unknowingly get worse. It’s much harder to do things I was able to before and I am constantly talking myself off the ledge. I was socially awkward before but I’m socially paralyzed at times.
I even have a hard time leaving my senior dog home alone and get sick with worry even though he is healthy as can be.
Terrible.
#6
Severe depression, burnout, and a, so far, permanent spike in anxiety
#7
I wasn’t allowed to be with my husband when getting chemo. He had to go through this alone and it sucked. The years before 2020 I was always with him, radio/chemo/consult/whatever.
#8
I got fatter.
#9
Hmmm, well…got laid off due to COVID shutting my place of work down. My wife of 10yrs decided she no longer wanted to be married. Was forced to relocate to a place of my own for the first time in 12 years. On the good note, ex and I are still good friends, being that we’ve known each other since Jr. HS. I’m working 2 jobs and am now more financially stable by myself than I was married. Go fig.
#10
As an introvert, I love how 2020 helped normalize social distancing. There is no going back for me, step back and don’t touch me please !
#11
Well…
Third day of the shutdown, we had a major earthquake and I lived and worked close to the epicenter (different directions) and got to enjoy major aftershocks for months.
In April, I had a mini-stroke that’s affected my walking (when I have a migraine) ever since.
In August, I had a migraine that put me in the hospital and aggravated the walking issue.
In December, I was exposed to a covid by a close relative, but the symptoms didn’t start until New Year’s day, so does that count?
Other than that, I’m an introvert and an essential employee, so…not so much.
#12
I work in retail. The lockdown ramped my anxiety up to eleven due to all the rude, entitled customers who came into the store. A plus was that my ocd with washing my hands all the time became normal and I didn’t get covid.
#13
2020 irrevocably changed my life.
On March 13th of 2020, my dad was emergency transported to the ER with severe breathing difficulties and stayed in the ICU there until being transferred 200 miles away to a more specialized hospital. COVID was in full swing so I didn’t get to see him again until he was transferred in April to a local hospice to die of cancer. At least I got to visit him daily in there; I think he knew maybe twice who I was, or that I was even there with him.
Also in March I contracted COVID possibly from one of the EMS crew who came for my dad. It was horrible but I was under so much stress from my dad being in the hospital that I don’t really remember a lot of it. (It’s August 4, 2022 and I still have “long COVID” symptoms.)
The fatigue never ends.
My dad was my last close relative so between his death, having COVID, recovering from COVID, having to live isolated and all the restrictions because of the pandemic, plus deep financial problems, etc., I fell into a nasty depression.
Depression hid most of my own health problems and symptoms of impending health disaster.
All that culminated in having my leg amputated in 2021.
Life has yet to improve. I’m hanging on by a thread.
#14
I was always a very social, extroverted person who enjoyed gatherings, restaurants, entertainment, etc. I grew up in a very large city and have (almost) always lived in big cities. COVID, the Trump years and just the overall tenor of discourse in the US changed me. Eight weeks ago, we moved to a VERY rural area in a part of the US I’d never even visited. I love being alone w/my spouse and don’t really care if I never see anyone again.
#15
My 2020 was possibly one of the best years of my life despite all that occurred. I made so many new friends (still friends with all of them) and had an amazing summer.
#16
being retired, i wasn’t impacted as much as others in regards to income. i had also been paying attention at the end of 2019 and shortly after the beginning of 2020 i started making masks – an activity that my family viewed as over reacting to the news until they discovered they couldn’t find any available. however, my finances did take a hit because my son and his wife had to decide who would stay home with their young child. since she was a supervisor with good benefits, my son became househusband. since they live next door i started cooking evening meals to help their budget as well as his cooking skills. i had been raising my other grandson who is autistic and 2020 was his graduating high school year. that was probably the most stress as he was so worried that he wasn’t going to graduate and then when they closed the school for long distance learning he kind of panicked. but, he did graduate although there wasn’t a real ceremony. however, the high school wanted to do something so the few teachers that could play instruments set up in front of the school to play pomp and circumstance and each student stayed in their respective cars until their name was called. they then crossed the sidewalk in their cap, gowns, masks, and gloves, shook hands, got their diploma, and back to the car. 50 yards away other teachers in the parking lot cheered. if not exciting it was memorable. what i did learn is that i don’t need to shop as much as i used to and now i seldom go out for little errands but, rather, shop once a month. better on my budget. actually, being witness to the changes that have occurred over the past two years for everyone has made me realize how fortunate i had been during that time.
#17
I stopped exercising and porked up.
#18
We bought a house and moved 120 miles to be closer to family. We moved in at the beg. of February with plans for lots of pool parties and family gatherings. March rolled around and all of that went down the drain. I was working 3, 12hr shifts a week at a medical facility 150 miles away from home. I had been camping until they closed the campgrounds. Then I slept in my car in parking lots until they closed down intra-county travel. I ended up having to leave my job. I managed to get another one that was super close to home and I was really excited for, but ended up loosing it 3 months later to the day due to covid issues at that office. Then I was out of work for several months while trying to find something else. Of course we were staying isolated and trying to make ends meet during this time. It was rough, but thankfully there was a lot of community support. The hubs and I kept of good humor and did a lot of DIY updating to our new home. Eventually, I just happened to see that literally my old position at a local hospital was open, So I applied. It was kismet! I am so happy to be back! Things are doing better now, we managed to not get Covid until we were vaccinated and boosted, so it was very mild for both of us. We are now starting to do those pool parties and family gatherings again. It’s so nice to be close to our family and friends again.
#19
It affected me pretty badly. My sister and I started fighting so much more, that leading her to a mental hospital.
#20
We didn’t have any work from home option so I was at the office all the way through. I liked that there was no traffic, no forced socializing and less crowds. I could easily say “nope, the rona” and everyone would understand lol. I basically go from home to work to class(online) to sleep and repeat. So it didn’t really affect my day to day life.
What it did have a huge impact on was my projects. I began renovations at home and prices have basically doubled or tripled in some cases for materials. So that’s made a huge dent in my budget and completion.
#21
Lost me the best job I ever had. First job in Texas after having moved the previous year. It was the best most friendly good paying place I had ever worked and my first real job in a new state. Covid hit and customers stopped coming in and I was let go. Ended up working the summer unloading the backs of shipping trucks for a fabric store, then they let me go cause of lack of customers too. Ended up working at Amazon and became disillusioned with big companies and quit when there was a freeze during February and they expected me to drive over an hour to work on a FROZEN road. It all ended with me getting a job with the local school district, where I currently am working a decent wage with good people as a grounds keeper. I have an associates degree that seems not to account for anything, another lesson learned. In short. F**k the covid year
#22
I struggled with working from home since I work better in an office (living alone in a studio flat means I enjoy getting out the house). In South Africa the first few weeks were especially tough as we were only supposed to go to the grocery store and back home again, nothing more. Once we were allowed to go for walks again it got better.
On the plus side my grocery bill decreased by almost half since online shopping means I end up with less frivolous items and only get the essentials (none of those spur of the moment chocolate bars and sweet treats now).
The real effects only appeared later when I found myself not wanting to be at home over the weekends (normally I enjoy a weekend at home) and got too busy and burnt out.
#23
In 2020 we got a new puppy and I wanted to name her Rosie but no one agreed, Time skip to later that night, I was driven to the ER because my blood sugar was over 600. I didn’t even know I had type 1 but my parents were worried about it because my dad had type 1. That poor dog went to Boise with my mom while I was flown to Boise. When my mom came, she had to stay in the car and I didn’t get to see both of my parents at the same time. :(
At least the dog is happy now 🐶
#24
My office never closed so went into work everyday but most other offices were empty and being afraid of catching and/or transmitting COVID, didn’t meet and socialize with family or friends much (I live alone). My diet consisted of processed foods or take-out as I hated cooking for one (something that never bothered me before). I drank every night and smoked every night – things I never did before which increased my weight, BP and caused me heart problems and possibly liver problems (getting that check this week). I am now on BP medication and started exercising and quit smoking for good and cut back to barely drinking anymore.
#25
COVID was one thing and yeah, that had a huge negative but also a surprisingly positive effect on my life. The scariest thing was going through a traumatic life-threatening illness.
At the same time as lockdowns were first announced my gall bladder started to fail, and let a gut-shredding gallstone (actually a very sharp piece of calcized material) out into my gut, almost lacerating my pancreas (the most pain I’ve ever been in by far). After a long wait, and some quite horrific weight loss (which I’m glad to say I’ve happily reversed) I eventually had my gall bladder removed in December 2020, an operation that I had a long (and painful) wait for. Since then I’ve been a lot healthier, put on weight and got my strength back but never wish going through a medical emergency non related to a pandemic DURING a pandemic on anyone, even my worst enemies
#26
I somehow got more socially awkward, met one of the all time best people I know, I had to spend time w my mother which gave me severe depression and made my anger issues worse, two of my grandparents died so 2020 was absolutely f*****g s**t
#27
Gained at least 30 pounds, Scared of leaving home, eating snacks while watching cancel culture attack another celebrity, y’know a day in the life. It’s getting kinda boring now 🥱
#28
Profoundly. I got to retire three years early due to the pandemic and health, so I was part of the Great Resignation. I moved back to my home state, and got to spend the last year and a half with my dad, who died summer 2021 at 91, so a good long life. I had a cabin on family land, out in a national forest, so it was easy to get outside, see no one, and be active. I sold two properties in Los Angeles, so I had an incredibly easy landing, thanks to good investments, as well as my late husband who ensured I didn’t *have* to work. I’m leaving 1 September to go walk the Camino de Santiago for three months in Spain. When I come back, I plan to open my own catering business. Life is good, and I’m blessed. I thank God every day for these privileges.
#29
Honestly, it truly started out by sucking hard core. My dad died of a fatal heart attack in January. !1 days later, mine and Husband’s beloved rescue dog, Murphy Alexander, went to sleep after being diagnosed with lymphoma stage #3.
We adopted Brutus Augustus on February 15- 2 weeks after Murphy passed away. Went from having a chill 7-9 year old dog to a 1 year old puppy with lots of issues, especially separation anxiety.
We celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary in March. COVID happened so I worked from home 7 weeks with Brutus latched onto my hip everyday. Husband’s liquor store tripled their revenue that year, Earned his Christmas bonus with lots of blood, sweat and tears in 2020.
We made it through and are still together. Just celebrated 13 years in March and Brutus Augustus turned 3 on Valentine’s Day. He is still my shadow.
#30
Leaving work thinking I’ll be back in a few weeks. Loving WFH. Enjoying the backyard. THEN Remote school for two teenagers which was hella for my oldest who is not a good student. Two steps ahead and 3 back. Constant worry about family and friends. Not being able to see my parents for almost 2 years. Realizing my mothers behavior was health related. Having zero to do at my job – to 2021 realizing I HATED MY JOB. Never went back.
#31
I’ve always been outgoing, sociable and loved traveling.
Now I don’t know if I’ll ever be comfortable out in public again. I avoid public events and crowds, I don’t like eating in restaurants anymore, and I’m afraid to travel outside of my small hometown. I get groceries delivered or pick them up outside the store.
I guess I’ve developed social anxiety. It’s a bummer but the thought of getting back out there terrifies me.
#32
I struggled so much in school after 2020 hit. My cat died, I wasn’t able to see my friends, I got really depressed. I developed anxiety after being inside so much. I thought that covid would last forever. I tried taking my life twice. So yeah. I’m good now. Not that anyone even cares about me anyway.🫤😂
#33
2020 started great! In January I took my fist “real” overseas trip (to Thailand) to see my daughter and grandkids for the first time in three years.
From then it was pretty much status quo for us. I was already medically retired and immunocompromised, so I pretty much was already well practiced in social distancing and staying home. My husband, Firefighter, still had to go to work every shift-so nothing changed for him either.
All that changed in November when he was exposed to Covid-19 on his birthday. With me being immunocompromised- as soon as he knew he had been exposed he checked into a hotel to wait out the quarantine. Within 3 days he was kinda sick. By day 8 he had checked himself into the ER. He was immediately admitted and treated and we were able to text (he didn’t have enough breath to talk by then). 6 days later they thought he was doing better and then he took a bad turn and on day 7 was intubated and placed in a coma. I got to speak to him real quick before they did the procedure and his (almost) last words to me were “F**k an advanced directive – I’m coming out of this!” But he didn’t. 7 days after he was intubated, he was gone.. it was now December.. he was 49 years old.
As crappy and crazy as everyone else said their 2020 was and that they wish the year never happened, I wish I could relive the first 11 months of it over and over..even if nothing different happened!
So how did 2020 affect my life? Technically, the year didn’t effect us at all.. but Covid-19 did. But not only did it take away the person I loved more than anything/everything, it raised my anxiety levels to new highs, it took away my caregiver, my feeling of any kind of security, my protector, and my best friend.
#34
I don’t mean to put people down at all who suffered during this time, don’t get me wrong! Just want to express gratitude that it didn’t affect me a lot (except for a job layoff but it turned out quite well). We didn’t travel but spent nice days outside in our garden that we luckily have, and enjoyed sleeping a little longer in the morning. I am forcefully trying to see the good here :) and I want to be grateful that, expect for toilet paper and pasta, we didn’t lack anything here.
#35
won my VA disability case, got 89k in back pay and so i bought a house,
all in all a good year!!!
#36
How did it affect my life? In every possible aspect.
What did I learn? Nothing.
#37
I didn’t get to graduate elementary school as planned (I know it’s not as bad as what other people went through). That’s about it for me personally!
2021 was more life-affecting– my grandfather died a few weeks after getting covid (not from covid exactly, but from a lot of heath issues). I had a new baby bro in October, so that was nice, but sad that my grandpa didn’t get to meet him :(.
I know the question was about 2020, but it wasn’t as eventful in retrospect.
#38
On the surface things barely changed. We homeschool and have an at home business so in some ways we were already living the quarantine life. I have health issues that causes us to already be really careful with my exposure to germs. So that was more of the same. But at some point it became clear that we were in total conflict with my husband’s family over the issues surrounding covid. We had thought up to that point that they were simply misinformed, but it became clear they were looking at the exact same data as us and just essentially have a different set of core values and priorities. It ultimately led to my husband being estranged from his family and that has been a hard, grief filled road for him.
#39
It reinforced that I hate people and if quaritine became everyday life I would be ever so happy. I really feel like 2020 was YEAR OF THE INTROVERT
#40
I learned more spells and created new Magick for myself and my loved ones for protection. Prayed a lot more and learned who the crazy people in my family are.
#41
Actually my 2020 was great! We spent two weeks in Japan right before everything turned into sh*t and when we were working from home, we finally had time to adopt a dog and spend time with him until he got used to his new family. 2020 was a special year!
#42
Fortunately I already had an at home consulting business using Skype for sessions. My husband was supposed to go through the SFO airport the day the Wu Huan delegates were coming there, so as a former health professional, I said: No Way, cancel that trip! His company offered for anyone to work from home, so he took that choice.
It’s been a gift for us to be together thru this living and working full time. Many transformations! We are even more deeply bonded. We both joined Wildfit and lost 40+ pounds!
We let go of sugar and eat with consciousness.
I had many clients as people were committed to save their marriages, and find soul mates. Many found their relationship truth and Beloveds! Very rewarding.
We have a horse, so we were outside every day and stayed safe and healthy!
We were blessed and protected well! So grateful!
#43
Over the quarantine, my parents suggested I watch The Office because I couldn’t find anything else to watch. I watched the first minute and was like “nope” (because I was stupid) and then went back to searching.
A few days later and with nothing left to watch I was like: “maybe I’ll try The Office again”
Watched all 9 seasons in 7 days…
Now I am a huge fan and it is always on our tv
That’s how 2020 impacted me
#44
I had to work on school at home and I have siblings a sister (age 9) and brother (age 7) it was really hard and I could barely hear my own class over theirs
#45
As a mortgage loan officer the insanely low rate environment made it my busiest year ever as everyone refinanced their homes. Just prior to Covid I was recovering from an ankle injury and was just getting back to the gym after four months of resting the ankle. Two weeks later…lockdown…no gym…lots of stress…lots of weight gain that I’m still struggling with. As an introvert my social life didn’t change much. I did continue going to the office and since there was no traffic I learned that my car rides particularly well at about 80mph. Still trying to slow down on my daily commute…way too many cars on the road now.
#46
It made my mental health take a huge decline and completely messed up the little social skills I already had.
#47
It did plenty to me.
I went from being a fairly fit 190-200 pound guy who’d go to the gym at least 3 times a week, to 240 pounds. Also found that my biological father fell further down the rabbit hole of anti-vaxx conspiracy theories, and general nonsense you’d expect of frequent Facebook users.
In the first couple of months of COVID, I was very bored out of my skull, despite having tons of new games to play, and loads of movies to watch. I was basically a basement dweller for every day in the two months of lockdown. I’m still lucky I haven’t caught it yet.
#48
In 2020 I really got depressed and thought about a career switch. At the end of 2020 an opportunity came to go back to uni and study to become a nurse. Subscribed, got selected and just successfully finished my first academic year on my way to be a nurse!
#49
2020 rising fears and concerns was the kick to get me out of retail. I had been looking to change jobs for 2 years with not much luck in pay/hours. When i realized i didnt feel safe “guarding”/hiding the one box of sanitizer, i quit and learned how to trust people i can depend on. (Yay family trauma lol)
I helped a friend’s mother for a summer, and i got over my needle fears. Still a scary time trying to be safe as possible for a little old lady with priority issues. Learned a bit about family betrayal that doesnt look like my families brand.
Now i am not working officially but working house care, home repair, taxiing for bad cars, and help with those life things that make adults cry. It is still way better than where i was in ’20
#50
Covid was the main infamous event in 2020. It make question life and if this was happening for a reason.
I have to admit, as an introvert, I was slightly relived when quaratine happened. Luckily, my family wasn’t that effected by Covid.
#51
The way the 2020 pandemic affected me was extremely disappointing for me cause I was so hyped for my birthday and such but then the next day which was on my birthday the pandemic hit and everything was shut down it was really sad that was the worst birthday I have ever had
#52
Lost faith in humanity, anxiety spiked, started realizing I have a lot more wrong with me than I thought, some family members died, some were born, and with less and less exposure to the christian, homophobic community around me, realized I am NOT in fact cis-hetero.
So yeah
#53
My cat was born. Didn’t get to know her until January of 2021, though…
I went on vacation with a group of friends for two weeks. First time out of country on purpose (train-redirections through switzerland, I don’t count here – neither purposeful, nor did I do any there), in Denmark, and as they needed a driver and I had paid my part a year before, but couldn’t make it, I even was kinda invited. The nicest thing that anyone did to me in years for sure!
#54
Nothing changed for me. I live alone. My daughter would stop by to make sure I was OK before going home from work. She also made grocery runs for me and I would entertain myself one way or another. My life is still the same, even though things are getting back to normal. I don’t have a problem with being alone most of the time. I raised 5 kids and a husband, and I enjoy the peace and quiet. As well as the ability to do what I want, when I want.
#55
I was raped..
#56
It’s weird, but thanks to 2020 Covid-10 pandemic, I met my husband. He quit his previous job because he found the company policy of WFH was unclear and tedious. He changed job to the company where I work and we met. A year later we’re married.
#57
Lost my dream job, too many COVID risk factors, long depression, with anxiety and ADHD. Lots of soul-searching. Just coming out of my funk.
“I am alive. I am here. I am trying. That is enough.” — Dele Olanubi
#58
in the grand scheme of things mine was not tobad but anyway
my family was planning on going on a cruise
new caledonia, vanuatu etc
there was free unlimited ice cream and pizza available massive pool everything
but because of covid it was cancelled
#59
Worked from home, had a baby, developed new hobbies. It was a great year, no complaints 👌
#60
I had just turned 11 when it started. I lost all my friends, grew up, and learned how horrible the world really is. I didn’t worry about it at the time, but looking back, I’m pretty sure I was depressed.
#61
I had doubts about myself as a husband, I found out that my life which I thought was normal, was OCD and anxiety. I stressed myself and slowly lost my love and passion for my job. I lost my father in December and all of these things carried over into the present year.
#62
2020 was crazy:
March – luckily escaped getting Covid as I did not go to office on a big meetup / my last day before maternity leave; afterwards first cases of covid happened
May – had a baby
September – almost lost my dad to a heart attack
From April to December we constantly had to push back the visit of my parents due to regulations on travel and their health. 2021 dad had to recover and there were lockdowns again. In the end they finally managed to come April 2022 to see their first grandchild.
Giving birth with mask is not funny. Luckily husband could be there and visit a bit afterwards. 2022 with baby number 2 nothing much had changed in the hospital. No mask, less visiting time but each time with a new quick test. But at least my husband could accompany and visit unlike a few months before and even then in some other hospitals. And parents could come to see us from abroad.
All the usual baby events were of course cancelled. Could not meet anybody really. 2 neighbors also had babies, could not really even meet up with them. Many people from the online baby groups had to go back to work once the society reopened again – so kind of wasted time staying home with the babies as we could not do anything special, or meet anybody much.
2020 my kid was too small yet so it was not that much of an issue staying isolated, but 2021 is actually where I feel sorry for my kid. Due to my inability to vaccinate on a medical reason we could still not go anywhere or do anything while others were already merrily walzing around going everywhere. The kid thrives on attention and meeting other people. That was robbed from him – before daycare he was almost feral in anything social.
#63
I haven’t seen my parents in person since 2019. Dad is in the highest risk group with slow moving heart failure and asthma. Me and my mum both have risk factors too. I used to be way more active, but even now something as simple as going to the movies is something I need to think about twice and figure out how many people there will be. I hate the current lack of mask recommendations and the “whatever” attitude. And I hate the people who start coughing when they see me wearing a mask on a metro packed full of people.
#64
Well,I work in at home healthcare. I kept working. And luckily no one got covid.
Financially I was stable. Emotionally though, that’s a different story. I lost 1 client on cancer and another one had a heart attack. I didn’t get to say goodbye. And the wife of my dad’s best friend got cancer in 2020. They live in a different country and we weren’t allowed to go there. Normally we would visit them every year but now we couldn’t.
I didn’t get to say goodbye to her either.
And all that affected me a lot Emotionally. Just not being able to be there,to help or even say goodbye to them in person. That was the hardest part of it.
#65
other than wearing masks and lining up to go into a store its made zero difference to me and as heartless as this sounds the social distancing, quarantining and lock downs were amazing personally since i have social anxiety
the thing i do agree with was the restricting of items, those so called “panic buyers” deserve bad things happen to them, for context, a woman broke down in tears when my partner managed to find the last 2 tins of a special type of baby formula in the backroom of the shop he worked at, the poor woman had to drive all over the place for this specific type of formula because assholes had bought it all from other stores,
Follow Us