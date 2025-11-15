Hey Pandas, What Is A Song That Gets You Back To A Specific Moment? (Closed)

I want to know the stories behind it!
#1
“Build your kingdom here” by Rend Collective.
It was at school, we were playing a game of chess when my friend brought up the song, and I started to sing it. It was like we had an entire choir in the room! We had harmonies, bass lines, percussionists hitting the table, it was beautiful.
#2
“Give your heart a break” by Demi Lovato
Brings my back to my childhood, when my dad and I would sing along to this in the car all the time
#3
“Happier than ever” by Bille Eillish (if I spelled that right) I just like being alone so it brings me back to when I’m alone and it’s actually quiet
#4
You belong with me – Taylor Swift (the original one)
On the way back from summer camp, we were all singing this at the top of our lungs. Great day
#5
Hair Of The Dog
Song by Nazareth (1975)
First Concert – 7th Grade
#6
How Can We Sing (In a Strange Land) By Commisioned
I have one very distinct memory of my dad singing it to me while I’m lying in my bed. But he also used to sing it to me when I was sad or when it was time to go to sleep when I was a small child.
#7
“let it be” the Beatles
My dad died when I was 15. My parents where divorced. As I laid in my bed crying my mom came in and told me she always loved my father. Then sand let it be to me.
#8
Take On Me by A-ha
It was the first record that I ever bought (vinyl) and I was young and happy and felt like I could achieve anything.
#9
This is super cheesy but here it goes:
“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. 🧊🧊👶
This is one of my favorite 90s memories because my parents gave me my 1st Walkman with 2 cassette tapes. One was by Vanilla Ice because of “Ice Ice Baby” and the other tape was BoyZ II Men because of the song “Motown Philly”. I was in Middle School and it was a coming of age thing. I was now “cool” because I had a Walkman and I walked around all day with my 🎧 headphones on playing music. God forbid the batteries died they had to be replaced immediately.lol
Now, when I hear “Ice Ice Baby”
I immediately go back to that Christmas morning. 🎅🎄🎁
#10
Gone by Rosé
Recently , My bestie broke our friendship. We became besties in primary school , and now we are in high school. We were sooo close. Gone is a love song , But it still makes me feel better.
