Hey Pandas, What Is The Cheesiest Thing You Want For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

Describe a gift or experience you would love to have on this special day!
#1
I would want a Disney style musical and song and dance, and just an amazing, worry-free day, for once🙄
#2
As the band queen would say , willll someoneeee findddddddd meeeeeeeeee, soooooooomebodyyyyyyyyyy, toooooooooooo loooooooooooooooooooooooooove ( find me ooo oo )
(please dont come for me if got the lyrics a bit wrong )
#3
Cheese.
Is that not what you meant by cheesiest? Idk I’m aromantic 😂
#4
Someone I can have a relationship with, without having a relationship because I can’t date yet. Although I have my eyes on someone
#5
😅A boyfriend.
#6
To be honest I just want a forehead kiss a hug and sometime to watch movies and eat Doritos with
Any takers lol
#7
…I want a cheesy poem and a box of chocolates…
…and MHA manga vol 1-9…
Not like that’s gonna happen tho.
#8
Um.. CANDY BAGS OF CANDY
#9
I just want a hug
#10
I want…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… to sleep in
#11
CHOCOLATE
#12
bruh i just want a valentine for once
i have had 3 valentines in 15 years– the first was my mom, when i was like 5, the second was my dad when i was 11, when he found out about my bad valentine score, third was a friend of mine at 12 that pretty much was everyone in our friend group’s valentine. i had a gf during my last v-day but i ended up being too shy to even ask her to be my valentine 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭
#13
I just want this dumb holiday to be done and over with.
Follow Us