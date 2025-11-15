Hey Pandas, What Is The Cheesiest Thing You Want For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

by

Describe a gift or experience you would love to have on this special day!

#1

I would want a Disney style musical and song and dance, and just an amazing, worry-free day, for once🙄

#2

As the band queen would say , willll someoneeee findddddddd meeeeeeeeee, soooooooomebodyyyyyyyyyy, toooooooooooo loooooooooooooooooooooooooove ( find me ooo oo )

(please dont come for me if got the lyrics a bit wrong )

#3

Cheese.

Is that not what you meant by cheesiest? Idk I’m aromantic 😂

#4

Someone I can have a relationship with, without having a relationship because I can’t date yet. Although I have my eyes on someone

#5

😅A boyfriend.

#6

To be honest I just want a forehead kiss a hug and sometime to watch movies and eat Doritos with

Any takers lol

#7

…I want a cheesy poem and a box of chocolates…

…and MHA manga vol 1-9…

Not like that’s gonna happen tho.

#8

Um.. CANDY BAGS OF CANDY

#9

I just want a hug

#10

I want…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… to sleep in

#11

CHOCOLATE

#12

bruh i just want a valentine for once
i have had 3 valentines in 15 years– the first was my mom, when i was like 5, the second was my dad when i was 11, when he found out about my bad valentine score, third was a friend of mine at 12 that pretty much was everyone in our friend group’s valentine. i had a gf during my last v-day but i ended up being too shy to even ask her to be my valentine 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭

#13

I just want this dumb holiday to be done and over with.

