Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Lie You’ve Ever Told Somebody? (Closed)

by

Tell the biggest lie you’ve ever told somebody, and then add what the truth actually was.

#1

“I’m fine”
“I don’t care”

#2

“oh that scratch? Must have been the cat or something I don’t remember.”

#3

I love you

#4

Not the biggest but the most common: “Yeah, I’ve heard of what you’re talking about!”

#5

I still say this one sometimes
I have a small birthmark on my left cheek that looks like a scratch. If a stranger is being nosey and asks about it I tell them it’s a surgical scar from when my conjoined twin and I were separated shortly after birth, my identical twin has the scar on her right cheek and it was the only way our parents could tell us apart 🤣

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
