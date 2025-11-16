Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Thing Of Being Single? (Closed)

Share your opinions!
#1
Not having to stress if someone is lying or cheating on you. Peace of mind is fantastic.
#2
Being able to cook what you want, when you want, and if you want…
#3
Not having to limit my options. I’m free to mingle, experiment, have one night stands or just have at it for fun. If variety is the spice of life let yours be a great curry.
#4
Giving other people relationship advice lol 😉
#5
Living alone. The freedoms to eat as and when you want, prioritise spending without consulting anyone, pleasing yourself with respect to decor and garden decisions, etc.
#6
Being able to go wherever, whenever you want without having to consider how it will affect you SO. Travelling to really cool places last minute on a whim and moving cities, jobs and homes without having to discuss it with them. Feeling free in general.
#7
Too many to count ;)
#8
I’m a 48f that went basically from family to bf/husband. When we divorced it took me 5 years to be completely over him. A few to be okay with being home alone and now I absolutely love it.
I don’t have to answer to anyone. I can do whatever I want whenever I want. There is peace and silence.
I will never marry again and never move in with someone again if I can avoid it.
#9
Going home after work and sitting in silence for hours. I couldn’t imagine having to put up with another human after all day of social interactions. Also, I can do whatever I want whenever I want and no one cares.
#10
I don’t have to feel responsible for someone, although I do actually like that part of relationships ¯_(ツ)_/¯
#11
You can wear whatever you want – or don’t want – in your house. Of course I can do this because I am no longer married and my child has moved on to adulthood – in her own house. My house is totally mine! So freeing!
#12
Not sharing a bathroom with anyone. It’s been years since I was single, btw. But I would sell my Subaru to not have to use a toilet after 3 other people have peed around/under/near/on the side/on the top of it.
#13
I get to sleep on my bed and get as many tattoos as I want!
Here is a quote I read on marriage, that might make you feel better “What matters most is how well you walk through the fire”
Cheers!
#14
You can be as gross as you like and not worry about how you’re perceived.
#15
Getting the hell away from that goddamn pain in the a*s!
#16
Literally everything. I do what I want, when I want, how I want. No one judging my decisions. Freedom. Total freedom.
#17
you dont have to share anything. I would want my snacks all to my self
#18
pack up and go when I feel like without having to g a single f about anyone other than myself.
#19
i don’t have to hold on my farts.
#20
Having all your food for yourself, more freedom in your choices, not worrying about anyone stealing your clothes
#21
having to worry about yourself and your work and the like, not having to worry about an so. sorry, this sounds weird i live with my family lmao
#22
Going off grid completely.
Phone slips under the couch cushions for 5 days? No problem. If I could just drop my phone into the ocean I’d be so happy.
#23
Being able to decorate my home the way I want, drive the kind of car I want. Not having to worry about what I am going to get yelled at for when I get home. Never being told I am too stupid to get things done the right way or on time. Now being woken up at night with a bucket of water because I refuse to argue. Not having to fix the door jams / cabinet doors / front gate / bathroom mirror etc… because she would slam all the doors when she was mad at anything. Not being told you are useless and can’t do anything right. Not being told I wish you would stop taking your meds so you would just die. Not being told you are a horrible parent and going to ruin your kids’ lives when you don’t agree with her. I would say I really just like the quiet, but the house gets too quiet when the kid are not there.
#24
no pressure of having to be your best
#25
I simply don’t have the time to commit to a relationship. I’m glad that I’m not in one right now, because the lack of time I’d have for my romantic partner might hurt them, and I don’t want to be the cause of someone’s emotional pain.
#26
Money.
#27
Not having the anxiety of making sure your partner is happy and not having to worry about the possibility of hurting someone
#28
#29
Oh gosh so many things! Probably the best is I can have the thermostat set where I want it. I like it nice and cool . . . OK, cold-ish. I no longer have to compromise and be uncomfortably warm, or play thermostat wars.
