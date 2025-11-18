Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Science Fiction Show?

by

What out of the many sci-fi shows do you think deserves high praise?

#1

Camp Cretaceous.

#2

Babylon 5….. an absolute classic

#3

I was impressed with The Expanse

#4

Sense8 – even with some of the obvious problems of casting (still love the cast) it was a phenomenal series that confronted life problems that society says we should hide

#5

Donnie Darko- i cannot stress this enough, it is a bit old though (20 yro)

#6

We can’t forget Star Trek!

#7

Stargate – SG1, Atlantis, and Universe

#8

Classic Twilight Zone Series

