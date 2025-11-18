Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Science Fiction Show?

What out of the many sci-fi shows do you think deserves high praise?
#1
Camp Cretaceous.
#2
Babylon 5….. an absolute classic
#3
I was impressed with The Expanse
#4
Sense8 – even with some of the obvious problems of casting (still love the cast) it was a phenomenal series that confronted life problems that society says we should hide
#5
Donnie Darko- i cannot stress this enough, it is a bit old though (20 yro)
#6
We can’t forget Star Trek!
#7
Stargate – SG1, Atlantis, and Universe
#8
Classic Twilight Zone Series
