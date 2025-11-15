Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Part Of Your Life? (Closed)

Could be anything from your partner, your job, or your cat.
#1
My best friend and my pets! Particularly my dog!
#2
currently the best part of my day is when my puppy wakes up and comes to my room for morning snuggles. At night, when I come home from work and see him in the front window; he gets so excited that my heart melts with joy.
#3
My best friend. She is a constant source of support for me, and I love her so much
#4
My cat and rabbit. If my rabbit died I would literally have a broken heart.
#5
Nothing
#6
One of my best friends, he helps me when I’m feeling down or anxious and he keeps whatever secrets I tell him and never judges me (and vice versa) and I appreciate him for that, more than he’ll ever know or that I’ll ever be able to express
#7
My two dogs and cat. They are always there for me, and never fail to make me laugh. Funny story, once I was really sad and I was crying. My dog who is as big as me jumped on me and stuck his huge nose in my face. I immediately felt better.
