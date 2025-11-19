Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Anime?

I am looking to get into anime (I already have a list) but I’m looking for more suggestions, what do you guys think are the best anime?
i’ve recently gotten into anime, but i’ve only been watching the pokémon ones so far. but i highly recommend pokémon horizons, its probably the best anime pokémon has done so far
Always been a fan of Sailor Moon.
Not sure if it counts, but Ghibli films are really good. So far, I’ve seen My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service. I want to see Howl’s Moving Castle and Castle In The Sky Next.
No anime is the best anime.
Brand New Animal in my opinion is a super underrated anime. it’s about a girl who undergoes a transition into a beastman and wants to reverse it so she can be human again, but to do this, she has to uncover a massive amount of secrets that will help her figure out what happened! it’s on Netflix :3
Shinsekai Yori ( from the new world) is one of the best anime series i have ever watched ( and I’ve been an anime fan for over 35 years). It is well written, drawn and produced. Akira is still my favorite anime movie. Drove 3 hours to see it in an IMAX theater several years ago with my son and nothing compares to that. The fact that it was all done by hand still blows my mind.
Ohhhhhhhh UMMMMM!!!!! UHHHHH!!! MHA!!!! My Hero Academia!!!! :D
“My Deer Friend Nokotan”. Simply because of how utterly unhinged it is.
Ghost in the shell – stand alone complex….. the best intelligent, adult cyberpunk anime series ever.
ONE PIECE!!! LOVE IT!
