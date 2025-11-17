Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish Your Parents Hadn’t Done? (Closed)

We love our parents, but they make mistakes too. What’s something you wish they had done differently?

#1

Enrolled me in the Indian school system which is garbage. Also wish my dad learnt that his beatings never will work on us and will only make us worse

#2

I wish they hadn’t been so open with me about their relationship. Ever since I was 8 or so, I got told about things that my dad did that my mom was annoyed by, and I heard all about how they tried to have more kids and wanted more kids but kept miscarrying before I even really knew HOW babies were made.

#3

My parents have always been lenient on my sister and strict on me. My sister has always acted out but I never understood why because I saw her get so much more than I ever got but she never thought it was enough.

For the first four years of my life my mom and dad both worked full time and I had a nanny. Once my sister was born my mom quit her job, but she kept the nanny.

My sister saw my parents at their best, but I was the guinea pig. I can’t blame them because I was what they learned from, but I have to discipline my sister because my sister won’t listen.

#4

Moved the family to Rockwall Texas when I was 16

#5

I wish my mom learned that yelling at me to stop crying will just make me worse not better

#6

I wish my STEPmom didn’t sell my 2ds for drugs and then get high and crash my dads car

#7

this probably sounds stupid but…

put me on the local football team. I hate football.

like really, really hate it.

#8

*me waiting for someone to say not have s3x*

#9

Told my nan that I have a boyfriend, my nan made so many jokes about it and I was dying of embarrassment.

#10

preferably less bruises would be nicer. and maybe less large sticks. but idk.

