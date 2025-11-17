Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish Your Parents Hadn’t Done? (Closed)

We love our parents, but they make mistakes too. What’s something you wish they had done differently?
#1
Enrolled me in the Indian school system which is garbage. Also wish my dad learnt that his beatings never will work on us and will only make us worse
#2
I wish they hadn’t been so open with me about their relationship. Ever since I was 8 or so, I got told about things that my dad did that my mom was annoyed by, and I heard all about how they tried to have more kids and wanted more kids but kept miscarrying before I even really knew HOW babies were made.
#3
My parents have always been lenient on my sister and strict on me. My sister has always acted out but I never understood why because I saw her get so much more than I ever got but she never thought it was enough.
For the first four years of my life my mom and dad both worked full time and I had a nanny. Once my sister was born my mom quit her job, but she kept the nanny.
My sister saw my parents at their best, but I was the guinea pig. I can’t blame them because I was what they learned from, but I have to discipline my sister because my sister won’t listen.
#4
Moved the family to Rockwall Texas when I was 16
#5
I wish my mom learned that yelling at me to stop crying will just make me worse not better
#6
I wish my STEPmom didn’t sell my 2ds for drugs and then get high and crash my dads car
#7
this probably sounds stupid but…
put me on the local football team. I hate football.
like really, really hate it.
#8
*me waiting for someone to say not have s3x*
#9
Told my nan that I have a boyfriend, my nan made so many jokes about it and I was dying of embarrassment.
#10
preferably less bruises would be nicer. and maybe less large sticks. but idk.
