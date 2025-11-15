Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Think Should Be Taught In School (Closed)

Share your opinion.
#1
Basic Life support and first aid. Saves lives every day
#2
The importance of how to setup, stick to and balance a budget. The pitfalls of credit cards and how to build credit and keep your credit score in good condition.
#3
Self-defense. It would empower those who are not confident, make the bullies afraid of picking on random kids, teach mutual respect and self-improvement. And now with the frequent school shooting situations, it’s even more important.
#4
ASL (American Sign Language) or the form of sign language you have depending on where you live. People need to be more open to the deaf community, and learning their language is one way to start.
#5
Media literacy is more important than ever now. Too many people lack the tools to realize when and how they are being manipulated by media, whether that’s buying products they don’t need, or supporting political movements that work against their own self-interests.
#6
Girls are always told to stay home at night and not to wear small clothes. I think schools should teach boys ( and girls) how to respect everyone , and how together we can stop the discrimination. Why not instead of telling girls to stop wearing short clothes , tell boys to keep their dirty mind with them ? Why not tell boys not to look at a girl in a dirty way ?
#7
I think teachers should teach/encourage students to be creative in every subject, doesn’t matter what that is. In my opinion, creativity is very valuable in life.
#8
How to recognize the tricks that narcissists and abusive people use… gaslighting, love-bombing, grooming, moonwalking and the like. And how to safely react and escape them.
#9
How to pay taxes. Basic entrepreneurship. Critical thinking
#10
The truth.
For example I was taught to believe American colonists sought its independence for the right to a free, quality life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness. This, of course, was declared by a group of tax-evading slave owners who claimed all men are created equal. Ooooookay.
#11
Indian Schools-Basic sex education
#12
Financial/money management. Something I would have appreciated!
#13
How to do your taxes, car repair, house repair, get a job, defuse a fight, have a political debate without violence, religious history, equal rights for all.
#14
Past war/invasion/’discoveries’ of ‘new’ lands from BOTH sides, not just those who were ‘victorious’.
#15
Critical thinking. Should start in kindergarten. Would help with so many other things.
#16
Psychology, sociology, business, law. These are usually subjects you get in college, but I think they should be taught from a young age and are as important as history or math, for example.
Also, sex education. Still not very common where I live.
#17
The truth.
#18
MANNERS! How to act in polite company. Put down the phone! Look someone in the eye when they talk to you and you them, shake hands, open doors, basic introductions, learning people’s names, how to speak clearly in public and on the phone. Most people show lack of basic speech skills and education by simply talking. Posture could be a subcategory here.
#19
Sustainability…..from the clothes you put on (chemicals, killing villages with toxic waste into rivers) to the books/pads/paper you use (all readily recycled) to the food grown onsite for school dinners (yeah, bring those back, have you seen the plastic waste from home lunch-boxes) to the lessons being taught on up-cycled computers (not every piece of tech needs to be in a tech-graveyard polluting the atmosphere) ……and this is just the start. Feel free to add more…..
#20
how to get a job. most school’s dont and will never teach this and just toss the students into situations with things that are completely useless in the world unless they aim for a specific job they arent even guaranteed to get because… they dont know how!
#21
Comon sense. Also basic skills like cooking, basic mecanics, changing electric plugs, tires, sewing, putting back buttons, cleaning your own electronic devices. And how to deal with emotional issues
#22
Financial well-being and just how to budget, handle credit, pay bills… all that. I didn’t learn how to be financially responsible until my 20’s and 30’s. Never discussed in school.
#23
Basic survival skills, from starting a fire to what to do if you’re being followed to not leaving your drink alone at the bar.
#24
Maybe instead of making us memorize stuff, they can help us understand it. And thats whats wrong with the American education system.
#25
Why the dress code is so relaxed on boys but not girls 😤
#26
Where food comes from. I mean there are people who don’t understand that french fries come from potatoes. That food is grown on farms.
#27
The basics of experimental work, pre-clinical and clinical. I’m certain it would obliterate all the distrust people have towards science and scientists by teaching people the how’s, why’s and when’s of experimental work and how science is surprisingly resilient to fraude.
#28
How the American healthcare system works. How insurance works. What a premium, deductible, copay, and coinsurance is. How to find a doctor and make an appointment. Look, I know a lot of people hate our system. But for now, it’s all we got and we need to teach people how to work within it until we can get something better. Raise educated voters.
#29
Economics, budgets, cost of living, how to read (yes, my friends’ son graduated and can barely read), mental health, how to further their education without getting massively in debt….
#30
Sex Ed. Kids need to know what the heck is going on in their bodies, what is what (!) and how to avoid std’s and pregnancy.
#31
Traffic education. It’s quite amazing how ignorant a lot of people are about their rights and duties in traffic. Even as a pedestrian you have to comply to traffic laws and I see kids driving bikes and bicycles in blissful unawareness of the risks but also of their legal responsibilities. Not not mention older drivers who got their driver’s license 30 years ago and don’t even know what newly introduced traffic signs mean. I surely do not hope we’re heading for a situation where people do not know traffic laws anymore because self-driving cars are programmed to obey traffic laws for them.
#32
How to do the taxes. I have no clue and I’ll be moving out in a year
#33
I think that schools should teach American Sign Language so other students can talk with deaf people.
#34
Native American History. In the US we are taught history from the moment of European settlement but no mention of the natives we stole the land from.
#35
To read and write in cursive so that you can understand what messages our forefathers (and mothers) left from the past.
A good example is The Declaration of Independence……
Many schools do not teach this anymore. Kudos on the ASL and ESL mentions!
#36
Mental Health. What coping skills are. How to be emotionally aware of yourself. That you don’t have to believe everything you think.
#37
Martial arts.
I’m currently a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and I’ve been training for over a decade and through two diagnoses. Looking back as a college freshman, I learned more net valuable material at my academy from just my first 5 years of training than my entire 13 years of school. (Integrity is an undeniably important trait of an ideal employee; how are proofs relevant to taking pictures?) For example, self-control could have prevented many tragedies from the past, and not every well-known person has self-discipline nor respect.
Maybe it doesn’t teach everything essential about an employee, but it covers a lot more than normal K-12 school.
Also, self-defense comes in handy on the off chance that something should happen. I’ve learned street-fighting techniques, knife defense, and even gun defense.
#38
Lego Technic and Lego robotics.
#39
Pre-colonial history of Africa and the Americas. In my country they pretty much consider history started when europeans entered.
#40
Everyone should take cooking and basic home Ec. Classes. Knowing how to cook and sew is actually really useful
#41
Equality. Charity. Self-worth.
#42
Informatics. I am surprised that nobody wrote this. Using a computer is crucial nowadays to do most jobs. And while most young people use devices like a smartphone I have met a ridiculous amount of them that don’t know how to use basic things like simple excel (not the complex part of it), how to format a device or things like that. Everybody should learn basic informatics, basic office (or similar programs), how to do virus scans, what advertisements not to trust, or how to format your computer.
#43
That people in different countries are just that – People !
We shouldn’t be judging all people based on their leaders, their current political systems or tiny radical subsets of their chosen religions.
e.g.
Not all Brits are brexit loving, right wing colonialists
Not all Americans are trump supporters
Not all North Koreans are isolationalists
#44
In the US, we generally don’t learn another language other than English until High School, or at least at the schools I’ve been to. But the US doesn’t have an official language and it can be really beneficial to know a bit of Spanish, considering a lot of people speak it. We should start other languages earlier. I’m a freshman and I can tell you my name, what I like, what I AM like, and what I’m wearing. Why only English in a country with no official language?
#45
How money works! Since people graduating high school are expected to decide what they want to do for work for the foreseeable future, let’s teach them how much money you actually need on average. Like how much should you expect to spend on housing? Food? Insurance? If you want to be “comfortable” how much do you need? As a teenager I thought $20,000 a year sounded astronomical because I had no idea what things cost. I know not everybody has the same opportunities but let’s at least give them an idea of what they’re getting into!
#46
Sex and drug education. The school’s whole discussion about it is “Don’t do it.”
#47
Basic law. We are all held accountable to these rules, but must don’t even know what they are.
#48
That people are not above every other life form and that we should understand everything’s place and value. Hence, not to kill small creatures like flies just because they are in the same room.
Also, to be compassionate and understand everyone’s differences so that we nurture people who are just in it for themselves.
#49
Things like how to pay bills and stuff. I wanna learn useful things, not another math function I’ll never use again.
#50
Social skills. Like dining, small talk, dancing, dressing and grooming. It will help keep them out of the basement and prevent incels.
#51
What healthy and unhealthy relationships are about, and where to go to if you’re in an unhealthy relationship, whether it’s with your parents or a bf/gf. What consent is and what coercive abuse is.
This kind of information could save so many kids.
#52
Ok, so I’m in the U.S., so this list might not pertain to your country, but here goes nothing. First off, definitely respect. I mean, I hear so many stories about Karens being b*tches and getting pissy when the world doesn’t revolve around them and their selfishness. C’mon, be better than that.
Also, basic life skills like cooking, removing stains fabric, manners, cooking, etc.
ASL or your country’s equivalent. Also Latin and a basic understanding of romance or slavic or germanic languages so you can communicate basic needs if traveling abroad.
This is specifically for America, but stuff like how the government works and how America is not, in fact, the best/most important country in the world. We have done some pretty terrible things and continue to do some terrible things, but we should own up to that.
And lastly, how to recognize if and how f*cked up, how to own up and admit that you f*cked up, how to apologize, and how to take steps so you don’t make the same mistakes again. (This should be taught by parents, but I digress.)
#53
Basic cultural anthropology. We’d have a lot less people saying that things are “traditional” that are not – that are actually new. And a lot less people saying things are new that are not.
For example, women being treated as less than equal: New.
Children being educated by society: Not New. It’s a feature of every known current and past society throughout history.
Universal healthcare: Not new. In fact, that is traditional way of life for people.
Being allowed to die if you are poor: New.
Societies have rich and poor people: New.
Dancing and music: Not new. Other than some more modern societies with religious restrictions on this, every society known to man has music and dancing.
Marriage: Not new and not a religious construct. Every society has marriage.
Building forts: Not new. It seems to be a step in children’s progress to build their own little houses at certain ages to practice for being an adult.
#54
The truth and not the lies about things some people are talking about
#55
Apparently we need to teach citizens from USA that they are not the only country in the world, that most other countries have access to internet and that the world does not revolve around them. It’s ridiculous the amount of people online (see this post as an example) who act as if only USA citizens have internet.
#56
Universal kindness and empathy. Tolerance leads to acceptance which leads to understanding.
#57
Critical thinking. Most of the school-systems around the world are authoritarian. We need to teach the kids the basic things, what we sure know about our world, because there has to be a solid basis, to get start asking questions, without sounding dumb. With a solid knowledge-base, however, critical thinking is a must-have, to move on.
Also, stuffs what you need for your every-day’s adult-life. Like how to deal with taxes, renting an apartment, managing your own incomes, dealing with authorities in different issues, and so on…
#58
Latin
It’s the mother of (almost) all european languages and gives great foundation for learning further languages. Cultivates organised thought and speaking.
#59
Common sense
#60
incest. definitely
#61
Not PE sheesh
