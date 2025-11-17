Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Only Like If It’s Done A Certain Way? (Closed)

Share the things that you like done in a particular way.

#1

Cereal first, milk second.

#2

My sandwich HAS to be cut into triangles. That way it has more sandwich.

#3

For me it’s any nature show not voiced by David Attenborough. Nature shows are great, but it was so disorienting watching one that didn’t have him as the commentary and I just find it so disconcerting with anything but the shows he voices.

#4

Asparagus. It tastes like soap to me and I only like it grilled or fried. Boiled is terrible. Just the thought of white asparagus in liquid in a jar makes me shudder. That canned food is not completely useless, because in an emergency, if a cat or dog has eaten something sharp, you can help the pet with asparagus as first aid. I don’t think it’s good for anything else.

#5

brussel sprouts. they need to be crispy and salty, not soft and sad.

#6

Due to how much of a picky eater I am I’d say pizza.
I only like Costco pizza or just really good Chicago thin crust.
Every other kind of pizza I hate

#7

Mac n Cheese.
Has to be creamy and not too spicy with a perfectly done crust of cheddar on top

#8

My husband doing dishes or laundry

#9

i only like it when my sandwich is cut into HALVES. I don’t know why but it just feels weird when it’s left whole or cut a different way :)

#10

i have to put exactly two dryer sheets in every time i do laundry. it’s especially important if it’s my clothes i’m washing but i also do it when i wash towels

#11

War. Diplomacy first. Than treaty. Not the pew-pew.

#12

Cheese, I only like two types of cheese but I can easily dislike them if they aren’t cooked well or served with pasta.

#13

The only way to eat Skittles, Purple, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green.

#14

Tomatoes; never in wedges or whole, always in slices

#15

I like blueberries but like only the fresh ones I pick in my grandparents backyard

#16

martinis- shaken, never serve me one stirred or I will kick you & never trust you again

#17

I love doing arts and crafts to an audio book or podcast or YouTuber reviewing something. I don’t need to see the screen just hear the stuff. idk why but its just better.

#18

Sorry to add another sandwich related comment but mine is about ratios. My friends don’t get why I need to pull apart sandwiches I buy, but I hate when the filling to bread/roll ratio is unbalanced. Too much of either must be removed before I can enjoy it. It’s not wasted though I save it to share with critters outdoors.

#19

Sex

