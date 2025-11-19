Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Hate The Smell Of, And Something You Love The Smell Of?

yes.
#1
I despise the smell of cigarettes or tobacco.
I love the smell of rubbing alcohol, ink, and old books.
#2
by far my favorite smell is the scent of rain on concrete/street during a foggy night. you can practically taste the air on your tongue. i’ve always had a good nose, so I can kinda sort through the varying scents when I catch a whiff of something.
I absolutely HATE the smell of smog. especially city smog. it smells like DEATH and I don’t LIKE it.
#3
I hate the smell of cigarettes, tobacco, hard liquor, moth balls, perfume, new car smell (especially with vanilla), gasoline, Fabuloso, laundry scent boosters, floor wax, rubber.
I love the smell of bakeries, fresh bread, old books that have sweet smelling paper, petrichor, fresh bloomed lilacs and hyacinths, fruit, freshly washed sheets, cinnamon, coffee, tea, Dr. Teal’s lavender and chamomile bubble bath, spearmint.
#4
Hate – Tobacco
Love – Citrus
#5
Hate- melted plastic
Love- gasoline:)
#6
Hate: the smell of meat boiling, and the leftover water 🤢
Love: hay, roses, warm leather
#7
Love the smell of- coffee/fresh mown grass in summer/rain on asphalt/the smell before snow/ gasoline/ new books/ old books/ Christmas trees(these things I will happily inhale forever)
Hate- propane/poop/dead things/trash/cabbage (these things make me gag until vomiting)
#8
Hate – lavender
Love – petrichor
#9
Absolutely loathe the smell of: mayonnaise, beetroot, cigarette smoke, bleach
Absolutely love the smell of: old books, my cat’s fur after she’s been in the sun, gardenias, cinnamon
#10
I hate the smell of Dawn dish soap, and love the smell of doctor offices.
#11
I dont like the smell of strawberry laughing gas…
I luv the smell of tea and baked beans
#12
Love: leather, ginger, chile peppers, tea, cannabis, wine, BBQ smokers
Hate: tobacco, gasoline exhaust, “mustiness”, sage, MIL🤣
#13
Hate the smell of cinnamon, cigarette smoke, plug in air fresheners, dog dirt
Love the smell of fresh cut grass, sawdust, a freshly painted room, new carpets
#14
Most smells I hate are also things I’m allergic to like lavender, pine trees, eucalyptus, ti tree. I also dislike the smell of most meat cooking (unless there are spices to cover it up).
I love vanilla and just the smell of hot water/steam.
#15
