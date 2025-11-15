People Online Are Cracking Up At These 40 Buildings Attempting To Hide Their Previous Purpose Shared In This Online Group

Upcycling, reinventing and repurposing—everything and anything can contribute to a building’s new shiny life. Converting buildings is quite common and sometimes the change is quite radical: a gym that previously was a church, a mall that was converted into a school, or a Target turned Walmart.
This one group on Reddit called /r/NotFoolingAnybody that has 21.2k members is dedicated to “photos of buildings that have been converted to other uses, yet still strongly resemble their former use.”
And deliberately or not, the new management chooses to recycle some details, like using the letters from the font of the previous business and sometimes even keeping the same logos. The funniest thing is that you can often tell that the masterminds repurposing the building or sign either had too much wit or too little fantasy. Either way, it’s pretty entertaining and below are the best examples of that, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite ones.
#1 Former KFC In Maiden, Nc Now A Mexican Restaurant. Col. Sanders Is Now Col. Sanchez
#2 Blockbuster Got Converted To A Book Store
#3 Dead Mall Turned Into College Building. Stores Were Converted Into Classrooms
#4 Church In My Local Town Converted Into A Nightclub
#5 This CVS In An Old Bank
#6 A Bank Converted To Mcdonalds
#7 A Church Converted To A Grocery Store
#8 A Former Cricket Wireless Is Now A Chicken Restaurant
#9 Church Turned Into A Gym
#10 Former Gas Station, Turned Into A Subway With Outdoor Seating – Gypsum, Co
#11 Taco Bell –> Law Office
#12 Former Woolworths, Now A Walgreens. It Feels Like A Happy Accident That The Historic “W” Letter Still Works For The Building.
#13 Dunkin’ Doughnuts Drive Thru In A Former Gas Station Car Wash.
#14 Church Converted To A Tattoo Parlor
#15 This Starbucks Drive-Thru In An Old Car Wash
#16 The Local College Bought A Walmart
#17 House Converted To Burger King – Columbus, Ga
#18 A Former Burger King Listed Online As A Townhouse
#19 An Old Paint Store Converted To A Dvd Store
#20 Former Hot Topic Now Veterans Museum Denton, Tx
#21 Amazing
#22 The Owners Ended Their Quiznos Franchise But Wanted To Run A Sandwich Shop Still
#23 This CVS In Dc Used To Be A Movie Theater
#24 Former Movie Theatre, Now A Library
#25 An Orthodontist’s Office Used To Be A Blockbuster – Hinesville, Ga
#26 A Wendy’s In A Former Bank, Location Unknown
#27 Hah! Can’t Fool Me. That Used To Be A Taco B…wait
#28 Nickelodeon Studios! It Has Been Painted Over But You Can Still Tell What It Used To Be
#29 Hollywood Video Converted To A Furniture Store
#30 An Old Hollywood Video Is Now Hollywood Smokin’
#31 This Dominos In My Home Town Of Keyser Wv Was A Phillip’s 66 Gas Station And Garage In The Early 80’s
#32 KFC Converted To Thai Restaurant
#33 Former Target Turned Into A Walmart, They Painted The Target Orbs Yellow Instead Of Removing Them
#34 Old Hollister Now A Book Store
#35 Big Woodys Sports Bar (Bethlehem, Pa)
#36 Classic Movie Theater Converted Into A Walgreens
#37 Dollar Tree In A Former Church, Location Unknown
#38 Taboo Adult Superstore, Formerly Taco Bell
#39 This Used To Be A Majestic Liquor Store. The New Owners Really Stretched Themselves With This One.
#40 Somebody Named Kg Bought A Local Gas Station
