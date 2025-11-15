People Online Are Cracking Up At These 40 Buildings Attempting To Hide Their Previous Purpose Shared In This Online Group

Upcycling, reinventing and repurposing—everything and anything can contribute to a building’s new shiny life. Converting buildings is quite common and sometimes the change is quite radical: a gym that previously was a church, a mall that was converted into a school, or a Target turned Walmart.
This one group on Reddit called /r/NotFoolingAnybody that has 21.2k members is dedicated to “photos of buildings that have been converted to other uses, yet still strongly resemble their former use.”

And deliberately or not, the new management chooses to recycle some details, like using the letters from the font of the previous business and sometimes even keeping the same logos. The funniest thing is that you can often tell that the masterminds repurposing the building or sign either had too much wit or too little fantasy. Either way, it’s pretty entertaining and below are the best examples of that, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite ones.

#1 Former KFC In Maiden, Nc Now A Mexican Restaurant. Col. Sanders Is Now Col. Sanchez

Image source: Streetdoc10171

#2 Blockbuster Got Converted To A Book Store

Image source: SLOOGOVS

#3 Dead Mall Turned Into College Building. Stores Were Converted Into Classrooms

Image source: Maverick3458

#4 Church In My Local Town Converted Into A Nightclub

Image source: cmdrxander

#5 This CVS In An Old Bank

Image source: Ferrari5746

#6 A Bank Converted To Mcdonalds

Image source: KrispyKayak

#7 A Church Converted To A Grocery Store

Image source: KrispyKayak

#8 A Former Cricket Wireless Is Now A Chicken Restaurant

Image source: LollerskateDJ

#9 Church Turned Into A Gym

Image source: KrispyKayak

#10 Former Gas Station, Turned Into A Subway With Outdoor Seating – Gypsum, Co

Image source: thespudbud

#11 Taco Bell –> Law Office

Image source: YCANTUSTFU

#12 Former Woolworths, Now A Walgreens. It Feels Like A Happy Accident That The Historic “W” Letter Still Works For The Building.

Image source: methodwriter85

#13 Dunkin’ Doughnuts Drive Thru In A Former Gas Station Car Wash.

Image source: ICA2015

#14 Church Converted To A Tattoo Parlor

Image source: KrispyKayak

#15 This Starbucks Drive-Thru In An Old Car Wash

Image source: quiet_musings

#16 The Local College Bought A Walmart

Image source: Oblivious_Paladin

#17 House Converted To Burger King – Columbus, Ga

Image source: retailsouth

#18 A Former Burger King Listed Online As A Townhouse

Image source: bluenowait

#19 An Old Paint Store Converted To A Dvd Store

Image source: KrispyKayak

#20 Former Hot Topic Now Veterans Museum Denton, Tx

Image source: hipsterdaddyo

#21 Amazing

Image source: DrZoidburgerGrrrl69

#22 The Owners Ended Their Quiznos Franchise But Wanted To Run A Sandwich Shop Still

Image source: pfohl

#23 This CVS In Dc Used To Be A Movie Theater

Image source: joey_p1010

#24 Former Movie Theatre, Now A Library

Image source: ForgingIron

#25 An Orthodontist’s Office Used To Be A Blockbuster – Hinesville, Ga

Image source: ilikepeople1990

#26 A Wendy’s In A Former Bank, Location Unknown

Image source: KrispyKayak

#27 Hah! Can’t Fool Me. That Used To Be A Taco B…wait

Image source: offalark

#28 Nickelodeon Studios! It Has Been Painted Over But You Can Still Tell What It Used To Be

Image source: ZMONEY0823

#29 Hollywood Video Converted To A Furniture Store

Image source: KrispyKayak

#30 An Old Hollywood Video Is Now Hollywood Smokin’

Image source: wgRTM

#31 This Dominos In My Home Town Of Keyser Wv Was A Phillip’s 66 Gas Station And Garage In The Early 80’s

Image source: [deleted]

#32 KFC Converted To Thai Restaurant

Image source: KrispyKayak

#33 Former Target Turned Into A Walmart, They Painted The Target Orbs Yellow Instead Of Removing Them

Image source: landofgay

#34 Old Hollister Now A Book Store

Image source: Bfloteacher

#35 Big Woodys Sports Bar (Bethlehem, Pa)

Image source: ZMONEY0823

#36 Classic Movie Theater Converted Into A Walgreens

Image source: Atario

#37 Dollar Tree In A Former Church, Location Unknown

Image source: KrispyKayak

#38 Taboo Adult Superstore, Formerly Taco Bell

Image source: KrispyKayak

#39 This Used To Be A Majestic Liquor Store. The New Owners Really Stretched Themselves With This One.

Image source: Hawksong

#40 Somebody Named Kg Bought A Local Gas Station

Image source: KrispyKayak

