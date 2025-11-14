Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird That You Like To Do? (Closed)

by

I’m just bored honestly, and I do a lot of weird things, so I’m wondering if you guys do a ton of weird things too. Peace.

#1

Not sure if anyone else does this, but whenever I sit down I like to sit down on my hands for literally no particular reason, I just like to sit on them.

#2

when I’m sad (or on my period) I will eat hot cheetos and chocolate and watch old cartoons, cuz I’m a fatass.

#3

Air/finger drumming.

#4

I like pressing sharp(ish) objects, like toothpicks or tweezers into my scalp, I find it relaxing. It’s not a harming thing, I just like the gentle sting on my head.

#5

Idk why but I will dip my fries in my coke and eat it and literally be disgusted and then keep doing it _(~ _~)_/

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
