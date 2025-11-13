Tired Of Seeing Prejudice Against Plus-Sized Women This Artist Reimagined Superheroes As Plus-Size

Brazilian artist Eduardo Santos (aka Edull) believes that everyone can be as strong as any Marvel or DC character. To show this, Edull has illustrated a series depicting plus-size women rocking everyday versions of our favorite superhero outfits.
“I have been working on this theme for almost 6 years now,” Edull told Bored Panda. “I want to show the world that all women are beautiful. They can be different from a social or visual point of view, but they all are beautiful.”
“Some people say I’m glorifying obesity and that it’s not healthy. But who am I to tell someone what they can and can’t to do with their bodies? I don’t know them… I don’t know why they’re fat, and it doesn’t matter to me.”
“What I can do is help them feel great in their bodies,” the artist added. “I can help them to be more confident and happier the way they are. And this is tremendously healthy. I’m glorifying the diversity of life.”
More info: heyedull.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t geekgirls)
Spider-woman
Image credits: Edull
Wonder woman
Thor
Storm
Catwoman
Captain America
Batwoman
Supergirl
Wolverine
Iron woman
