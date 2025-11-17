Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Shouldn’t Have Been Discontinued? (Closed)

You read the title, what’s something that shouldn’t have been discontinued?

#1

Something that I really think that shouldn’t be have been discontinued was the Klondike Choco Tacos. Those things were a blast! It was an ice cream in a taco shell, with a delicious chocolate glaze on top. I am so upset they discontinued it, and I really hope one day it will come back again

#2

The tostadas at Taco Bell. They were my favorite! I know its c**p food but I loved those little thangs. I tried the Mexican pizza, nope. Tried the enchirito, yuck

#3

The Subaru Brat, and manual transmissions in general

#4

The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show. Not only did they discontinue it but they also deleted it, you can’t watch it anymore. I fell absolutely in love with that show and now I’m so sad D:

#5

Last Kids On Earth show on Netflix.

I was 11 when the first season came out and coincidentally I’d just gotten into the graphic novels. The show lasted 3 seasons before it was cancelled for basically no reason like it seemed pretty damn popular!

It’s really a shame. The next season would’ve introduced Evie Snark and I really wanted to see her animated :(

#6

MASK (Kenner) toys. Had some as a kid. Gave them away long time ago. Now I would have the money for them. But the toys are gone. Not counting online offers, where prices are way too high….

#7

The sitcom The Middle.

#8

Does The Owl House count?

#9

firefly, the tv show.

