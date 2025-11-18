Hey Pandas, What Is Something That People Are Judged For That You Think Is Ridiculous? (Closed)

Most of us believe there is at least one thing people are judged for that is actually ridiculous.
#1
Personal choices. Such as not to have children, or not to marry.
#2
The colour of their skin
#3
Women wearing a bra or not. It’s that woman’s choice.
#4
Their sexuality.
#5
Whether or not you have a college degree.
#6
Appearance.
Also, people should read more geography and get their history right.
#7
Being tired, incapasitated or in pain from a chronicle illness that is not visible.
#8
What job they have. You gotta pay those taxes some way.
#9
ANYTHING!!! We’re not here to judged each other! It’s above our pay grade
#10
Having mental illnesses. I thankfully don’t really run into this issue, but the fact that it is a problem at all is horrible. As someone with what is essentially the quadruple threat of mental conditions, (ADHD, Autism, Anxiety and Depression) I can confidently say that the main issues caused by mental illnesses are nuerotypicals being inconsiderate, loud, oblivious, etc. (Not all of you of course, but some) also please teach your kids to be quieter, I don’t want anyone else to have as many issues with school as I did.
#11
Non-conformity.
Our society cares more about conformity than about whether your choices create actual suffering.
If you would say we shouldn’t wear clothes made with modern slavery or child labour, everyone would tell you to mind your own business. But people think it’s totally okay to say a 60 year old woman shouldn’t wear sexy skirts meant for 30 year olds. Or that an adult can’t wear a bag with fairytale princesses on it because that’s meant for kids, or that a man can’t wear clothes that were designed for women.
If you would say we shouldn’t eat food that causes animal suffering or creates harm for the planet, people say we can eat whatever the f*ck we want. Yet it’s considered completely fine to say people shouldn’t eat lasagna for breakfast, or that you can’t eat pineapple on pizza, or criticize people for eating really weird combinations.
Even though eating weird food or wearing clothes meant for a different age group causes no actual harm. We just care more about “being normal” than about actual consequences.
#12
Having disabilities
#13
Religion, age, skin colour, gender, sexuality, culture, background etc.
#14
Where do I start? Ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, financial status…
#15
menopause and periods. Especially by men. it’s dumb
#16
The decision to have an abortion or not.
#17
Men, for not being “macho” enough.
#18
Needing public assistance, such as food stamps or Section 8 housing. You do what you have to to survive.
#19
Not being on good terms, or at least close, with your family. Like you have some obligation to pretend to like people you have nothing in common with.
#20
How much you earn.
#21
TATTOOS. I have a few that are mostly covered just because of where I wanted them. But once someone knows, I get; “You don’t look like someone who would get a tattoo(s)”. (facepalm)
#22
Getting old and looking it. Everyone will get old, if they’re lucky.
#23
Not being popular opinion, I dont mean being racist, but what I mean is you don’t like a popular youtuber, people judge and hate you. You don’t like a popular trend, same thing. I dont get why.
#24
Being homeless.
Doesn’t matter if you have a job, you’re going to school, your 22 or 62. Doesn’t matter if you previously had a full-time corporate job that paid all of your expenses and hobbies and are temporarily or permanently disabled. Doesn’t matter if you’re single or a family. You get lumped together with the severely mentally ill, the addicts who do not want help and the bums.
#25
What they buy with foodstamps. It’s none of your business what kind of foods someone buys. Food is food,unless you are going to start buying them groceries, keep your mouth shut.
#26
Choosing to prioritize your own mental health and well-being over others. We do have certain obligations of respect for other people, caring four our children, and generally not being jerks. Aside from that, people should be able to set boundaries, reduce or eliminate contact with toxic people, choose their own activities and interactions. It’s OK to say no to something that doesn’t make you happy, even if it would make someone else feel good.
#27
religion
#28
Being overweight. You are more ostracized for being overweight than someone who is a d**g addict, a smoker, or a drinker, and yet you don’t need any of those things it was a choice to start drinking, smoking or doing d***s. If you’re overweight people think you are just lazy and have no self control, But you need food. It’s so hard to lose weight and keep it off because you have to eat.
#29
Weather you are thin or overweight or fat or skeletal. Your weight your issue.
#30
Money
#31
Height, and/or success in your field of work. Mostly height, though. (obviously melanin, gender, financial status, power, etc. are more obvious answers, but nobody mentioned height, and it is a bit of thing.
#32
Being judgmental. You don’t get to do whatever you want and expect people to not judge you. A lot of the time when I hear someone complaining about being judged, it’s someone being a pos and then getting mad when someone calls them out on it.
I can, and will judge people. It’s part of being in society. You don’t get to decide whether other people judge your actions. You just don’t.
#33
Sexual orientation. Intelligence. Anything that’s not a choice but is treated as a choice.
#34
Spelling and grammar. So many internet discussions become a who-knows-the-dictionary-better contest, rather than an exchange of views. Somehow being able to spell is worth more than actually considering each other’s viewpoint.
#35
Their preferences and taste in things like music and movies or tv-shows. Like I love k-pop and k-dramas, c-dramas and j-dramas unlike most people i know and get absolutely slammed for it!
#36
Misjudging others by how successful, happy etc. they appear to be. These first impressions are often so wrong. Getting to know someone sometimes reveals a super interesting person / personality, though at first glance one would not expect anything from them.
#37
Everyone has to fall in love at some point, you must dare, you must marry, love happens to everyone. It’s so tiring as an aroace person when people are like, “You must like someone, it’s natural!” Not for me, it’s not. I just want to eat bread and read books in my little corner of the world without being in a relationship.
#38
Taking pride in who you are. Your ethnicity, gender, orientation, whatever. No one should ever judge you for it.
#39
Watched a 80s movie with my teen. He asked why nobody going bald shaved their head. I had to think.. it’s because shaved head meant you were a bad person like prison, skin head, biker gang. Now everyone shares their head and it doesn’t mean anything.
#40
WHO YOU LOVE!
LOVE IS LOVE! It’s so stupid that someone can’t pursue who they want and what they want because your religion says not to! That’s like saying “You can’t have cookies because I’m on a diet.”
#41
Their height
#42
Being an introvert
#43
their height (or that’s just me)
#44
I had to wear a dress every time I went to church as a kid. Half of the women wore pants, so why couldn’t I? I thought that maybe my parents wanted me to be more feminine, but I wasn’t like that as a kid (I was a tomboy until I was 13, then I was a baddie, and still never liked wearing a dress except to impress somebody).
#45
Gay people
#46
what clothes they wear
#47
Women deciding to raise their children instead of hiring babysitters or child care. Some how wanting to be a mother is considered ridiculous and demeaning
#48
I have a couple:
1. Being Jewish and supporting Israel
2. Being fat
3. Liking penguins
#49
Atheism. I have been harassed and fired by both a Christian and Jew because of my views. BTW, I didn’t offer up my views – they asked. The Christian was miffed that I didn’t want her to convert me, and in another job, the boss was orthodox Jewish and was certain that I didn’t like him. Firing me for not sharing their views did NOT endear me to either of their religions.
#50
Their background, whether it means their ethnicity, wealth, family dynamics, past choices, etc.
#51
Being a furry or a therian. There’s nothing wrong with us! Stop acting like there is. If anything, something’s wrong with them for judging us.
#52
Not having social media. I don’t have most platforms because I’m not allowed. Neither are my younger siblings. I have no problem with it. My younger sister (12) has a Liberal best friend, and she wants social media so bad. My dad thinks Zoey (her best friend) and Zoey’s family got in my sister’s head unintentionally, and it’s probably true.
Oh, and being open about your political viewpoints. There are so many people who believe whatever the government tells them (*cough, Liberals cough*) without looking further to see if it’s true or not. I know that people don’t agree with me or my family’s viewpoints, but I know more people who do than don’t.
Follow Us