Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Is Quintessentially British That You Enjoy? (Closed)

It can be film, books, food, beverages, sayings, anything really. As long as it is British and you enjoy it.
#1
I love a cream tea/afternoon tea.
#2
I like using British lingo at times. I include the words bloody, daft, mate, lad, chap etc in many conversations
#3
The Beatles
#4
British humour
#5
BEANS ON TOAST
#6
Drinking tea all day long
#7
Complaining about the french?…. (Sorry, joke! JOKE!!!)
#8
Strawberries and cream
#9
British TV shows like Doctor Who and even the kids ones, like Sarah and Duck tend to be much better than shows where I live in America (in my opinion)
#10
Marmalade. It’s good on almost everything. If you’ve never had a peanut butter and marmalade sandwich, you haven’t lived.
#11
Heartstopper, it’s British, and it’s my absolute favourite thing about England. Also British sweets are way better than American sweets, American sweets taste like chemicals and c**p. I’m probably more British than I am Canadian, I love British culture and I don’t really like Canadian culture.
#12
With all my heart, Curly Wurlys
#13
Monty Python
Monty Python’s Flying Circus
All Monty Python films
Sherlock (the 2010 series)
Music (Queen, David Bowie,…)
Cream Tea
Bloody everything
I could make an endless list
#14
Sorry if someone has already said this, but harry potter, man! it’s so good, and is so nostalgic for me, despite being still young(ish). This movie brings me so much jog
#15
Afternoon tea.
#16
British Invasion: the Brits took American Blues and gave the world Blues-Based Rock & Roll
#17
Double Decker buses. I had a lot of fun riding around on the top and seeing things. Also, not sure if this is British or even London exclusive, but I saw a ton of shops and resturaunts that were covered in flowers and greenery, and it was the coolest.
#18
I am addicted to drinking tea in the afternoon.
#19
Paddington Bear
#20
I love how certain words mean totally different things. Ex: Rubber = eraser, not condom. F*g = cigarette not a slur.
#21
I love charming curmudgeonliness, something that only the British have mastered. But I see David Mitchell as a role model, and perhaps that’s not entirely healthy.
Follow Us