Hey Pandas, What Is Something Stupid That You Have Seen On Social Media?

Show a recent post that you have seen where someone says something absurd!
#1
i saw this online someone told me that there are 50 states in america nuh un scientists found other that pluto doesn´t exist we have 49
#2
A guy sent a conversation that he had with his girlfriend of him swearing and shouting at her and asked if he is in the wrong.
#3
Jaystation and his girlfriend faking her death, and then faking a break up.
#4
A personal fitness instructor arguing on facebook with an actual doctor, who has a PhD in virology and currently works at an infectious disease institute, over who knows more about how viruses work. The same gym guy also just days earlier posted a picture of himself wearing an “unvaccinated lives matter” shirt that he was so proud of, he started selling them the next day.
#5
