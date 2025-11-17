Hey Pandas, What Is Something Epic That You Have Done? (Closed)

by

Have you ever wanted to tell people something cool you have done but never had the chance?

#1

Emceed for a pretty small event (annual diwali party in my community i have talked about this a little before)

granted, this was during covid, so some kids got to mc as well (it was a smaller event, with safety precautions ofc). i want to try out for this year too :0

but yeah it was EPIC. got over my stage fright :)))))

#2

An AP on the song When The Morning Glory Falls on ProjectSekai. Happened yesterday and I know it’s a 21 but YEAHHH

#3

Once I was at a restaraunt, I said “I am going to close my eyes for 30 secs and when I open them the waiter will be here”. And I was right. It felt so cool.

#4

I toured Europe following Radiohead one summer. Saw them play 8x in 7 different countries. It was awesome.

#5

I no scoped a guy like twice without killing him while playing Modern Warfare Remastered

#6

I flew backseat in an Air Force Jet 7 times

#7

I stood up in front of my class of nine homophobic boys, a pick me girl who kinda agreed with the boys, and one other girl, and came out in a presentation.

I felt like I was on top of the world.

#8

Well… I play first chair cello in orchestra so I’d say that’s pretty epic.

#9

I slaughtered 5 people in a CODM match in a row. With an Axe.

