Hey Pandas! What Is One Thing You Hate About Winter? (Closed)

it can be anything, like the cold, the snow, or even the snowmen!
#1
I don’t like winter at all. I always have a runny nose in the cold and my hands get so dry that the skin cracks (yes, I could use cream but I can’t stand greasy hands). I don’t like freezing, there are no flowers, the trees are bald, it gets dark so early, ….
I could go on and on with my whining :-)
#2
the fact that my country has 6 MONTH LONG WINTERS. Also, there will be times, where it’s like mid-june, the weather is 30 degrees (celsius) and I still see small piles of snow hiding in the shadows of the trees, and I scream.
#3
Nothing. The temperature goes down to 60 degrees if we’re lucky, so really cold
#4
I hate it when yellow snow gets mixed up with the dirt snow. does anyone know what I mean? It’s disgusting.
#5
Sweating even though you never got warm and then you’re freezing and you freeze even more because you’re sweating, then you come home soaked, also sniffy noses.
#6
when its too cold and i get sick :( and its even more bad cuz covid so this is not the time to be sick but good things its spring
#7
That it is soooooo cold outside. And, a lot of cars decide to drive fast and slip on purpose. WHY DO YOU DO THAT.
#8
Holidays! People try to force Christmas and there are no portrayals of Hanukkah or Kwanzaa in the media or in commercials and it is honestly annoying.
#9
Slush going through my snow pants while I’m snowboarding
#10
I hate ice on the driveway when I am trying to get the mail
#11
Depending on where you are, the temperatures can get pretty low. Driving in winter can be dangerous and deadly. Icy conditions make for slippery ground. Though some winter holidays are associated with snow, I believe the true beauty in holidays is being able to spend time with those who are close to you–I honestly don’t care if it’s a “White Christmas” or if it’s a “No Snow Christmas”.
#12
It getting dark earlier ( but when u get used to it it’s OK ) not getting snow until like Jan. or Feb. Dry lips/hands, wet feet after playing….. etc.
#13
That I don’t live in Florida
