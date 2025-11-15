Hey Pandas, What Is One Of Your Weirdest Dreams You Have Ever Had?

What is one of the weirdest dreams you have ever had it can be scary, cool anything you want.
#1
I met the man who created time travel. I got his name and he showed me drawings of how it all works. I have a piece of paper where I drew what he showed me and wrote his name. When I Googled his name it is an actual person involved in the science community. But I couldn’t find any connection between him and time travel. I still have that paper filed away.
#2
I was at prom; they were selling make up for 200 dollars a piece. Idk why that was in there. But my cat walked in (and he’s a munchkin so he waddles) and he was holding a cup of tea with his tail and he had a monocle and said “good day chaps” and he was wearing a tuxedo! It was so flipping cute! Idk why but I always thought that if he could talk, he would be British
#3
So this is a recurring dream I’ve had. When I was little, there was this old roller skate place by the old place I’ve lived. In the dream, I had to play I SPY with my sister and find all the objects before the time ran out and this creepy guy did something. Now here’s the thing. I’ve been there once. And that’s when I was like 5. And I stopped having that dream when we moved…
#4
I had a dream where everyone in my community were thrashing me with sticks because I was friends with a boy. Then out of anger when I hit someone back my library teacher from one of my previous schools told me that I would be expelled for that. Then I ran away to my apartment building and a boy blocked the entrance to the lift and told me that I had to answer all his riddles before I could go in. everything went black and a yellow text said “15 years later” which revealed me still stuck at that lift entrance and then I finally answered all the riddles so I went home. when I went home I realised that everything became really swollen up and my parents became obese along with everyone and everything else. turns out that my parents hosted that party to celebrate my disappearance. anyone knows what this means? (I got more weird dreams which would be even harder to explain)
#5
as a kid i had dreams with movie i been watching one was when i was watching a speech when every ran out a bunch of Chompies from Skylanders came and ate me. another when people from the TV show Wakfu when my basment had two tunnels and at the end every one except me and a old man from the show started crying for food abnd tried to eat us
#6
i was with the queen of England and we kinda farted alot and every time we farted we would float higher and higher lol XD
#7
The dream itself isn’t weird, but I had the dream when I was 3 or 4 and I can remember everything about it. My memory is terrible, yet I still remember it. It was about the wicked witch of the west from the wizard of Oz (I was scared of her ok?) and she turned me into a cat. Before she transformed me, my hair was in two plaits and I was wearing my favourite red cardigan. Kinda weird how I still remember a quite boring dream.
#8
That I took the wrong bus to go home and I got off at an area I had no idea of. I tried to find another bus stop to take me back and then some people that were high tried to force me drugs and managed to force a needle of it in my back but it didn’t go in my blood stream as I was wearing a really thick jacket. Then I managed to get on another bus and get home
#9
I had a dream just recently in which my deceased aunt was alive again and I was back her house having a family gathering. Not only was she alive again, she was also not blind anymore.
#10
Falling off an unfinished highway. Dreamed this about 2 years ago, repeatedly, and now i constantly see a highway that looks exactly like the one in the dream in the way to baseball practice. Kinda creepy.
#11
The sun is coming near the earth and everyone is panicking and running. It is extremely hot and u can litreally see the large , Big orange sun coming towards You. Idk why but this dream was my worst nightmare
#12
It’s a reoccurring dream I’ve had since I was 10, Nearly 30 years of this shite:
I’m in my bedroom, which is the attic of a 3 storey house, playing with my sister’s Barbie dolls with 2 of my cousins, Paul and Carl.
Paul says he can smell burning, so I go to the door, open it and look down the stairs.
The entire floor below is on fire! Standing in the middle of the flames is a really tall man, wearing a long black trench coat and black homburg hat. He looks up at me and says, ‘It’s time!’.
I don’t know how I know, but I know he means ‘Time to die’. I dart back into the room, slam the door shut and slide home the bolt just above the door handle. I shout to my cousins, ‘Get ready for a fight! He wants to kill me, but it ain’t happening.’
We wait for the pounding on the door but it doesn’t come. Instead smoke starts coming under the door. I grab the pillow off my bed and move to stuff it at the gap. That’s when I noticed that the smoke was not moving like normal smoke. It headed straight for the middle of the room and took the form of the man I had seen down stairs.
As he was materialising into solid form, my cousins and I grabbed whatever we could to help us fight him. Paul picked up my TMNT table lamp, Carl had a mini pool cue in his hand and I snatched up a Glow Worm.
Now in physical form, we rushed him. With one massive sweep of his arm, he sent the 3 of us flying across the room. He calmly turned and opened my wardrobe, pulled out a wire hanger and straightened the end. Paul was up again and charging at him once more. The man grabbed Paul before he could do anything and shoved the end of the hanger into Paul’s ear. A yellow pus came out of Pauls ear and he went limp as he was dropped to the floor.
The man took 2 massive strides towards me and picked me up by my collar before inserting the wire into my ear, I felt my ears pop before he dropped me to the floor, I was unable to move, but I could still see. I watched as the man made his way to Carl and did the same to him.
The man turns to look at me, cocked his head to one side and said, ‘Still with us? Well, not for long’.
He steps over to me, pulls a knife out of his coat and slowly pushes it into my throat while whispering, ‘It’s time! When the darkness come, follow the warmth to the fire’. It takes just a moment before the darkness comes, but it feels like a lifetime before I wake up.
#13
I was walking to a Ridleys with my family when the zombie apocalypse started, and my little brothers turned into weird looking grey blobs, then we teleported into a car, and me, my mother, father, and little sister where driving really fast, and giant cooked chickens started chasing us. No one survived. New fear unlocked. Scariest day of my life.
#14
Ooh boy! I have to pick just one?
Once I had a dream that I was a body guard for some leaf prince and we made a bathroom break on our way somewhere, and he gave me the magic spoon that was the key to the kingdom because the old king died and he didn’t want to be king. Then somehow I was Queen of the water people.
Switch perspectives, I’m a little girl that just discovered her teleporting powers. I was trying to get the spoon from the treehouse castle before the bad guys did. Then someone put a spell on me and I couldn’t use my powers anymore.
Then those two and a guy from the death realm who was in love with someone from a pink realm. We were using portals to travel between dimensions and fight monsters.
I only remember this because I wrote it down, but I’ve had SO many weird dreams.
#15
I used to the same recurring dream a lot when i was little that i was a giant pterodactyl sitting on a nest, i layed eggs and had baby pterodactyls and fed them berries 😂 maybe i was a female pterodactyl in a past life lol
#16
I was the fifth member of Mötley Crüe, but I had the anxiety of Jim Morrison and I kept leaving the stage in the middle of the shows to breathe into a paper bag. Afterwards, we’d head to the band’s favorite dive bars where they would buy my drinks for me (even though I was well over age to drink) and then once we got drunk enough, had to fight a rival goth band that was actually a clan of vampires.
#17
I am walking down the street and a group of men is selling bananas. I buy one and when I unpeel it, the banana is clothed in a used condom. I am disgusted and throw it to the curb. Then, I decide that I should report this because it’s just not right. So, I find a prosecutor who agrees and we go back to the curb to retrieve the banana for evidence.
I had this dream 4 nights ago. I am in my 50’s. What do you think it means?
#18
I dreamed that my mom got pregnant as a birthday gift to me and then took the morning after pill the day after.
#19
This was after my cat passed away. I dreamt that my cat was sitting high up a a pile of wood and he was just out of reach where I couldn’t touch him. Then I turn around and I see Michael Scott sitting on my tree swing in a pink bunny costume. I had watched the Christmas Story the day before and my parents used to watch the Office before bed.
#20
I dreamed about getting shot by hitler and all of his men that appeared to be the ones you get at arcades (the cheap plastic ones) in what i think was a setting in a game called entry point which is from Roblox map “The Withdrawal” near spawn point, except the entire map was inverted, so on the right of the building. I don’t know how I recognized that specific thing.
