Hey Pandas, What Is One Of Your Most Famous Lines From When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

by

What is one of your most famous lines from when you were a kid?

#1

(This was in minecraft) That was a legal bribe and you know it! 😂

#2

‘Excuse me for living but the graveyard is full’ to which my brother would reply, ‘We’ll make room’.

#3

This one was hilarious and dark at the same time. Context: My cousin’s dad dies when I was about 3 or so. I was visiting them a while after he died.
Me: Evie (cousin), God really shot your dad in the head!
Evie: Cries

Now every time we see like a dead bug “Hey look, he’s been Godshot”

#4

One of mine was when i would talk to my dog and say “you can talk to me i wont tell nobody.”

#5

I used to call dragons “Kanyes” IDK why i just did

#6

My first word was “because.”
“Why’d you do this?”
“Becoj”

#7

Different storks for different dorks.

#8

Mine was “money can’t buy you class honey”

#9

ok so here’s context;

when my mom was busy raising two toddlers/little kids while trying to potty-train me, she would let my oldest brother (he was maybe a bit older than a toddler?? idk what his exact age was back then) take me to the bathroom and stuff. i think she only did this once bc he immediately ran out the bathroom, dragging me along with my pants at my ankles just to say i was broken lol

my famous line was “I goken?”

#10

I used to have a lot of great one liners as a kid. I was quiet most of the time but when the time was right I pullout a line that had everyone laughing their asses off. The only one I can remember is the time we were discussing an activity I didn’t want to do in boy scouts and I said sarcastically “I cant wait nothing like an evening of male bondage.”

#11

I stopped napping at an early age and I remember insisting that “(my name)s NEVER GET TIRED!”

#12

Ok its weird but when I think I was around 5, i used to say ugh-er-doodle-oo. I know its weird

#13

When asked about interest (finance) “I’m very interested in money!”

