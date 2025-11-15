Hey Pandas, What Is One Of Your Most Famous Lines From When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

What is one of your most famous lines from when you were a kid?
#1
(This was in minecraft) That was a legal bribe and you know it! 😂
#2
‘Excuse me for living but the graveyard is full’ to which my brother would reply, ‘We’ll make room’.
#3
This one was hilarious and dark at the same time. Context: My cousin’s dad dies when I was about 3 or so. I was visiting them a while after he died.
Me: Evie (cousin), God really shot your dad in the head!
Evie: Cries
Now every time we see like a dead bug “Hey look, he’s been Godshot”
#4
One of mine was when i would talk to my dog and say “you can talk to me i wont tell nobody.”
#5
I used to call dragons “Kanyes” IDK why i just did
#6
My first word was “because.”
“Why’d you do this?”
“Becoj”
#7
Different storks for different dorks.
#8
Mine was “money can’t buy you class honey”
#9
ok so here’s context;
when my mom was busy raising two toddlers/little kids while trying to potty-train me, she would let my oldest brother (he was maybe a bit older than a toddler?? idk what his exact age was back then) take me to the bathroom and stuff. i think she only did this once bc he immediately ran out the bathroom, dragging me along with my pants at my ankles just to say i was broken lol
my famous line was “I goken?”
#10
I used to have a lot of great one liners as a kid. I was quiet most of the time but when the time was right I pullout a line that had everyone laughing their asses off. The only one I can remember is the time we were discussing an activity I didn’t want to do in boy scouts and I said sarcastically “I cant wait nothing like an evening of male bondage.”
#11
I stopped napping at an early age and I remember insisting that “(my name)s NEVER GET TIRED!”
#12
Ok its weird but when I think I was around 5, i used to say ugh-er-doodle-oo. I know its weird
#13
When asked about interest (finance) “I’m very interested in money!”
Follow Us