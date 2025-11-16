Hey Pandas, What Is Normal For You But Not For Most People? (Closed)

For instance, I am a tap dancer that doesn’t do any other style of dance, or I have 32 cousins. Something that generally doesn’t happen in your society.
#1
its normal for everyone in my family to insult me about everything i am or do, but other families dont do that apparently
#2
I’m retired. I sleep when I’m sleepy and eat when I’m hungry. I have no regular schedule at all.
Sometimes when I wake up about 6 during the winter, I don’t know whether it’s am or pm. So I just lie in bed and wait. If it starts getting lighter, I know it’s morning. If it starts getting darker I know it’s evening.
Also, I don’t understand why so many people think they have to answer their phone or door when it’s inconvenient for them. If I don’t want to be bothered, I don’t answer.
#3
Self-awareness and realism. Most people behave like admitting your flaws is a crime, and they would rather feed themselves and everyone else comforting lies rather than depressing truth even when it causes even more suffering. People should stop perpetuating harmful hope and inaccurate ego boosts.
#4
Hating sugar products. People love sugar cereal, yet I despise the idea of high fructose corn syrup (haha America) and sugar. I dislike soda for this too, where I have soda maybe once or twice an year..
#5
My father is from one country and my mother from another, and the place I was born and raised is different too, and it is and is not another country at the same time. That makes four.
#6
Dyeing my hair. I love doing it and I do it all the time. I haven’t done it yet this year until Sunday, and Monday all of my new friends we’re completely taken off guard lol. None of them expected it. I didn’t even think about how it could be weird for other people.
#7
My dad makes this recipe that’s basically fancy spaghetti-o’s, he says that growing up they made it for lunch every Saturday, so they called it usual. It’s weird because I’ve always known usual to be a food and it really confuses people when I bring it up to them, but it also sometimes blows my mind not to think of usual as a food.
#8
Having parents who don’t look through my phone/room/journal, come in my room without asking, they respect my personal space, support my decisions (if they are smart ones), they give me freedom to do whatever within reason, and they feed me healthy food. Sometimes I forget this isn’t normal for most people and I feel really lucky to have my parents
#9
The levels of stress and anxiety that I willingly put myself through to challenge myself. Like doing public talks, or talking with strangers at a bar, running uphill with a backpack, that kind of thing.
#10
This might seem weird but i randomly say animal noises, like meow, chirp, ruff and i don’t know why and can’t control it. It’s harmless and doesn’t affect anything until i suddenly do it in public and i get weird stares…
#11
I accidentally stalk my neighbors. We live on a big hill in a valley and I can see what’s going on at a lot of my neighbors houses. I can’t see in windows just yards and many driveways. My parents live on the hill on the other side of the valley and we always joke about my stalker skills. If something seems really off at any of their houses, I mention it. They all know I am home 90 of the time and will even call or text me to watch for this, did I remember to put my garage door down when I left, etc. we have an amazing country valley street family lol
#12
not relevant at all but i need to share dis funny story i heard on reddit, so dis guy sleeps nude and a robber tried to break in wen the victim woke up we sprung out of bed in a dead sprint (still nude) Screeching GET THE FRICK OUT OR DIE, wat would u do in the robbers situation lol
