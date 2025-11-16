Hey Pandas, What Is Easier When Done In Cohabitation And Unbearable When Done Alone?

I use to freakout out whenever someone told me that chores, rent, and other things were absolutely unbearable to do alone. I see them as life essential skills to be honest.
#1
Washing dishes. The more you hold it off the more that pile of metal, ceramic and glass is growing. If you keep up with the washing, you’re washing dishes when you come home from work and after supper, so there’s your evening in the kitchen.
If you have someone living with you to help it’s SOOO much nicer to break up that time you each have to devote to scrubbing and drying.
(Yeah, I know about dishwashers. But not everyone has them.)
#2
Cuddling….pillows just aren’t the same…I miss you my love! :)
#3
(1) Worrying. Worries shared are worries halved, right?
(2) Waiting. For information… for a flight… for just about anything really.
(3) Growing old. Now, I’m not exactly to old-old stage of my life yet, but I’ve been with my husband for last 18 years… and seeing how we started dating when I was only 17, I already have a pretty good idea of just how interesting things are likely to get 😆
#4
Paying these expensive rent prices today. Ten years ago, I had a nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for $670. Today I pay almost $1600. As a single parent that makes just enough to not qualify for any government assistance, and does not receive
child support, rent is outrageous. And I really hate those “you should just buy a house” comments. Specifically from two income household people. I can’t save for a house because I’m literally living check to check. I’ve robbed Peter often to pay Paul so my credit is not going to get me anywhere either. What’s even crazier is I can qualify for $1600 rent but not a $1200 mortgage. Sometimes I feel like I’m being punished for being a single parent. Life would be different if I had another full time income to support me.
#5
Moving. Much easier to have a few extra hands to carry things, especially heavy things.
#6
Pitching a tent
#7
#8
Honestly, pretty much everything is easier to do alone. Except moving.
#9
Quarantine. I can’t imagine how tough the first few lockdowns were for people having to stay on their own, especially those with anxiety.
#10
I’d say partner schoolwork, doing it with a friend or small group of friends gives me motivation to finish it as long as we stay on task because we can and turn it into something fun while still getting it finished
#11
Putting sheets on the top bunk. Two person job.
#12
Being Covid-sick. (Again…)
#13
Pay bills
