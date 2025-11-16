Hey Pandas, What Is At The Top Of Your Bucket List?

Is it to change careers, learn a foreign language, travel, run a marathon, start a business, or lose weight?
How long has it been your goal, and what was your inspiration? Realistically, do you think you’ll achieve it before “kicking the bucket?”
#1
Recovering from PTSD and Panic disorder (fingers crossed 🤞)
#2
i’ve wanted to go to switzerland since i was 14. i’m now 67, and going there next june with my younger daughter, and we’re going hang gliding in the swiss alps! can’t wait!
#3
Building a holiday house for families with a terminal cancer patient so that they can spend one last holiday together with family.
#4
To transition. I live in a strict, transphobic, and Christian household (not that all Christians are bad). I’m a closeted trans masc, and I have a whole list of things I want to do. Cut my hair, maybe dye it a fun color, get new clothes, a binder, testosterone shots, name change, etc. I love my family, but I’m counting down the years until I can move out and be myself.
#5
I have recently been (late) diagnosed with ADHD – I’m a 47f.
I want to now learn how to retrain my brain to help me achieve all the things I have been ignoring/avoiding… simple things like,
Organisation, clutter, housework, eating properly and regularly, self worth, exercise, finally looking out for me… and not letting my head get in the way
#6
My bucket list is pretty much only about traveling, as long as I still can. I’m having health issues which only will get worse so it might not be possible for very long time. But recently I went on several little one-day trips to see some airports because I’m a huge aviation lover and “devotee of airportism” 😉 (love hanging out at airports doing planespotting). Now I’d love to go to at least 2 places again after my memory card broke and I lost all good pics 💔 and to two or three more. Depending on my health conditions and if I can afford.
#7
Publish a book. Have my own little fanbase, have people who find comfort in my writing, who connect with my characters.
#8
I have many. My number 1 priority is practising self care to keep my mental health strong till I can get therapy. I want to study well enough to go to Harvard and decide on my citizenship before getting my dream job to be a planetary scientist. My minor goal is to get at least 100 subscribers on my webcomic. I want to live a life that isn’t dull and boring but not too exciting either. Once half of these goals are achieved, I will be at peace with the world and myself
#9
I want to earn a ton of money and buy a decent sized open style house, and allow people to stay in it if they can’t pay rent yet.
I will have food banks to support the people.
#10
To build a life I can enjoy, in my own house that I bought last year.
I have a disability pension, and child support, and a little income.
I also have ptsd, childhood traumas, coping mechanisms, depressions, hoarding tendencies, and a recently diagnosed ADHD.
I am a woman of fifty-something, and I am sick and tired of being sick and tired!
I’m getting there, but it takes soooo long to unravel a lifetime of unhappinesses
#11
Travel, Im a history geek, i want to travel to certain countries, for isntances Greece, Athens ( and try an site my a*s on the Partenon, widout getting arrested ), Italy, Rome to be more exact, Scotland, for the castles, stuff like that.
#12
Learning Indian Classical Music, creating an instrument that is acoustically able to generate the sounds of a Guitar, A lute, and a Veena, starting India’s first Veena-centric band, creating an affordable and practical multitool for Indians( we are famous for make-do with watever we have at hand, and thats not right), learning and mastering multiple forms of martial arts, commuting to-and-fro anywhere on a specialy built bicycle.
Yes iampretty poor at setting priorities. but then I’m a 12th-grader from a Midddle-class family, so not like it’d help anyway.
#13
To travel when I get older.
#14
This is going to sound really cliched, but I really want to get married someday. I want to find someone to fall hopelessly in love with and live a nice life together. It won’t be easy and I very well know that all relationships are a ton of work, but I miss that feeling. A lot. I have a lot of work I need to do for myself, first. I’m getting there, but it’s going to be a long journey.
#15
I want to go to Japan. Only item not checked off my list.
#16
Quit drinking and save that money to go to Australia with my wife!
#17
Travel to at least 15 different countries.
#18
im a volunteer for an association that works with both kids and animals, and i want to be able to make the most out of it.
that’s it.
there are also other things, that will take longer tho :.)
learning korean/japanese/russian/LIS, meet my idols, publish a book im working on, study enough to have my dream job, and stay childless.
#19
I want to play the cello solo in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Schéhérazade in concert. I’m a cellist, and I’ve been the principal or assistant principal for every orchestra I’ve been in, so it’s not an *entirely* unrealistic goal (but still mostly unrealistic).
#20
To gain height
#21
To go the rest of my life without getting shot anymore.
#22
I’d like to feel what it feels like to get knocked out by a blow to the liver. Hopefully executed by a professional kickboxer/MMA fighter :p
#23
My list-toppers are traveling for musical instruments. Back to Paracho, Mexico, for a fine handmade guitar, or on to Hawai’i for a handmade ‘ukulele. Those are what grab me now.
#24
To be happy, and to see others be happy.
#25
Get my nose pierced! Actually I already ordered the stud online :)
My aunt agreed to pierce my nose for cheaper, and she’s done it on other people before. I’m hyped!
#26
I am going to visit some of the famous national parks of North America before I die! I want to experience the greatness of Nature firsthand,
#27
I would love to have a veg garden and grow my own food. But I hate yard work with a passion, and the top soil in my yard is just dead. The area I’d like a garden in would need to be tilled with manure and leave fallow for a season to revive it. I’ve tried container gardening, but it’s just to hot in Central Florida for container gardening.
#28
To be healthy would be at the top of my list. My left knee went bad back in 2010 due to a mishap and I have had to use a cane when outside my home as time went on. I traveled a lot when I was in the Navy for 20 years and was stationed or visited several places like Italy , Japan, Germany, etc. and would love to revisit those places. I still remember standing on a side street, that tourists didn’t walk, in Florence and watching the sun set over the Arno river or being on the back side path of the island in Capri. If I had to pick one particular place, it would be the place where I almost got assigned for 6 months, but my boss at the time changed his mind and sent me to Florida with him. That place would be Iceland. If it was a U.S. locale, it would be Monument Valley. That desert area has been the scene in some movies. The thing is I can’t kneel down to tie my shoes anymore and so to walk long distances would be tiring. I should be greatful I can still work, and be semi-retired, but I watch travel shows and wonder if I could walk in that area. I would love to visit the areas I have been or want to see. Now to see them with my relatives would be a bonus. Renting a villa in the Tuscan countryside would be fun to do with them. I did travel alone a couple of months ago to see a Rammstein concert and did some walking around San Antonio. As long as I don’t fall, I am “Aces” as they say. Being healthy to travel though would at the top of my bucket list. That is what is needed to have any special experiences.
#29
Make a very large amount of money and use it to build schools or power stations for my country.
#30
I want to go to Italy and see everything that’s there.
#31
Go west and see the red woods, sequoias, etc. before they’re gone from wild fires and/or drought.
#32
I’ve always been very interested in Greek mythology and so I want to go to Greece someday. The culture, food, Parthenon, and so much more. I hope I make it happen.
#33
Seeing my wife cured from her handicap.
#34
1] World Peace
2] Comfortable Sox
#35
Reach 10,000 subs on youtube.
I’m workin towards it.
#36
Be an extra in a horror movie. I don’t even have to have lines, just as long as I can say that I got to do something like that.
#37
Top of my list is to go shelling on Sanibel Island. A couple years ago I had a trip planned, but Red Tide struck hard. Then Covid-19 put the kibosh on travel. Now Hurricane Ian left his mark. One of these years!
#38
Taking my wife to Japan to see Harmonyland or visiting Salem, MA around Halloween…
#39
Go to Universal Orlando. It’s been a lifelong dream to go to Florida (I have been, but not to Universal.
#40
Write a book (maybe publish).
Make it to a women’s hockey league maybe even the Olympics!!!
Interior design a house
Get a gf? (i’ve had a crush on a girl in some of my classes for a while)
#41
Complete my Minecraft world by beating the game
