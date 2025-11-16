Hey Pandas, What Is At The Top Of Your Bucket List?

Is it to change careers, learn a foreign language, travel, run a marathon, start a business, or lose weight?

How long has it been your goal, and what was your inspiration? Realistically, do you think you’ll achieve it before “kicking the bucket?”

#1

Recovering from PTSD and Panic disorder (fingers crossed 🤞)

#2

i’ve wanted to go to switzerland since i was 14. i’m now 67, and going there next june with my younger daughter, and we’re going hang gliding in the swiss alps! can’t wait!

#3

Building a holiday house for families with a terminal cancer patient so that they can spend one last holiday together with family.

#4

To transition. I live in a strict, transphobic, and Christian household (not that all Christians are bad). I’m a closeted trans masc, and I have a whole list of things I want to do. Cut my hair, maybe dye it a fun color, get new clothes, a binder, testosterone shots, name change, etc. I love my family, but I’m counting down the years until I can move out and be myself.

#5

I have recently been (late) diagnosed with ADHD – I’m a 47f.

I want to now learn how to retrain my brain to help me achieve all the things I have been ignoring/avoiding… simple things like,

Organisation, clutter, housework, eating properly and regularly, self worth, exercise, finally looking out for me… and not letting my head get in the way

#6

My bucket list is pretty much only about traveling, as long as I still can. I’m having health issues which only will get worse so it might not be possible for very long time. But recently I went on several little one-day trips to see some airports because I’m a huge aviation lover and “devotee of airportism” 😉 (love hanging out at airports doing planespotting). Now I’d love to go to at least 2 places again after my memory card broke and I lost all good pics 💔 and to two or three more. Depending on my health conditions and if I can afford.

#7

Publish a book. Have my own little fanbase, have people who find comfort in my writing, who connect with my characters.

#8

I have many. My number 1 priority is practising self care to keep my mental health strong till I can get therapy. I want to study well enough to go to Harvard and decide on my citizenship before getting my dream job to be a planetary scientist. My minor goal is to get at least 100 subscribers on my webcomic. I want to live a life that isn’t dull and boring but not too exciting either. Once half of these goals are achieved, I will be at peace with the world and myself

#9

I want to earn a ton of money and buy a decent sized open style house, and allow people to stay in it if they can’t pay rent yet.
I will have food banks to support the people.

#10

To build a life I can enjoy, in my own house that I bought last year.

I have a disability pension, and child support, and a little income.
I also have ptsd, childhood traumas, coping mechanisms, depressions, hoarding tendencies, and a recently diagnosed ADHD.
I am a woman of fifty-something, and I am sick and tired of being sick and tired!

I’m getting there, but it takes soooo long to unravel a lifetime of unhappinesses

#11

Travel, Im a history geek, i want to travel to certain countries, for isntances Greece, Athens ( and try an site my a*s on the Partenon, widout getting arrested ), Italy, Rome to be more exact, Scotland, for the castles, stuff like that.

#12

Learning Indian Classical Music, creating an instrument that is acoustically able to generate the sounds of a Guitar, A lute, and a Veena, starting India’s first Veena-centric band, creating an affordable and practical multitool for Indians( we are famous for make-do with watever we have at hand, and thats not right), learning and mastering multiple forms of martial arts, commuting to-and-fro anywhere on a specialy built bicycle.
Yes iampretty poor at setting priorities. but then I’m a 12th-grader from a Midddle-class family, so not like it’d help anyway.

#13

To travel when I get older.

#14

This is going to sound really cliched, but I really want to get married someday. I want to find someone to fall hopelessly in love with and live a nice life together. It won’t be easy and I very well know that all relationships are a ton of work, but I miss that feeling. A lot. I have a lot of work I need to do for myself, first. I’m getting there, but it’s going to be a long journey.

#15

I want to go to Japan. Only item not checked off my list.

#16

Quit drinking and save that money to go to Australia with my wife!

#17

Travel to at least 15 different countries.

#18

im a volunteer for an association that works with both kids and animals, and i want to be able to make the most out of it.

that’s it.

there are also other things, that will take longer tho :.)
learning korean/japanese/russian/LIS, meet my idols, publish a book im working on, study enough to have my dream job, and stay childless.

#19

I want to play the cello solo in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Schéhérazade in concert. I’m a cellist, and I’ve been the principal or assistant principal for every orchestra I’ve been in, so it’s not an *entirely* unrealistic goal (but still mostly unrealistic).

#20

To gain height

#21

To go the rest of my life without getting shot anymore.

#22

I’d like to feel what it feels like to get knocked out by a blow to the liver. Hopefully executed by a professional kickboxer/MMA fighter :p

#23

My list-toppers are traveling for musical instruments. Back to Paracho, Mexico, for a fine handmade guitar, or on to Hawai’i for a handmade ‘ukulele. Those are what grab me now.

#24

To be happy, and to see others be happy.

#25

Get my nose pierced! Actually I already ordered the stud online :)
My aunt agreed to pierce my nose for cheaper, and she’s done it on other people before. I’m hyped!

#26

I am going to visit some of the famous national parks of North America before I die! I want to experience the greatness of Nature firsthand,

#27

I would love to have a veg garden and grow my own food. But I hate yard work with a passion, and the top soil in my yard is just dead. The area I’d like a garden in would need to be tilled with manure and leave fallow for a season to revive it. I’ve tried container gardening, but it’s just to hot in Central Florida for container gardening.

#28

To be healthy would be at the top of my list. My left knee went bad back in 2010 due to a mishap and I have had to use a cane when outside my home as time went on. I traveled a lot when I was in the Navy for 20 years and was stationed or visited several places like Italy , Japan, Germany, etc. and would love to revisit those places. I still remember standing on a side street, that tourists didn’t walk, in Florence and watching the sun set over the Arno river or being on the back side path of the island in Capri. If I had to pick one particular place, it would be the place where I almost got assigned for 6 months, but my boss at the time changed his mind and sent me to Florida with him. That place would be Iceland. If it was a U.S. locale, it would be Monument Valley. That desert area has been the scene in some movies. The thing is I can’t kneel down to tie my shoes anymore and so to walk long distances would be tiring. I should be greatful I can still work, and be semi-retired, but I watch travel shows and wonder if I could walk in that area. I would love to visit the areas I have been or want to see. Now to see them with my relatives would be a bonus. Renting a villa in the Tuscan countryside would be fun to do with them. I did travel alone a couple of months ago to see a Rammstein concert and did some walking around San Antonio. As long as I don’t fall, I am “Aces” as they say. Being healthy to travel though would at the top of my bucket list. That is what is needed to have any special experiences.

#29

Make a very large amount of money and use it to build schools or power stations for my country.

#30

I want to go to Italy and see everything that’s there.

#31

Go west and see the red woods, sequoias, etc. before they’re gone from wild fires and/or drought.

#32

I’ve always been very interested in Greek mythology and so I want to go to Greece someday. The culture, food, Parthenon, and so much more. I hope I make it happen.

#33

Seeing my wife cured from her handicap.

#34

1] World Peace
2] Comfortable Sox

#35

Reach 10,000 subs on youtube.

I’m workin towards it.

#36

Be an extra in a horror movie. I don’t even have to have lines, just as long as I can say that I got to do something like that.

#37

Top of my list is to go shelling on Sanibel Island. A couple years ago I had a trip planned, but Red Tide struck hard. Then Covid-19 put the kibosh on travel. Now Hurricane Ian left his mark. One of these years!

#38

Taking my wife to Japan to see Harmonyland or visiting Salem, MA around Halloween…

#39

Go to Universal Orlando. It’s been a lifelong dream to go to Florida (I have been, but not to Universal.

#40

Write a book (maybe publish).

Make it to a women’s hockey league maybe even the Olympics!!!

Interior design a house

Get a gf? (i’ve had a crush on a girl in some of my classes for a while)

#41

Complete my Minecraft world by beating the game

