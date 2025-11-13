Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband’s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day

by

How important is a wedding cake, really? Usually overly fancy and forgettable in taste, literally and figuratively (most people are a few drinks down by then anyway), the average cost of a wedding cake in the U.S. is around $500. Now there are plenty of expensive ‘traditions’ that we feel obliged to do to keep the wedding industry ticking over, with new ones being created all the time (save-the-date cards? Midnight lunch?), but this one really takes the cake. I’d be willing to bet that if you asked your average wedding guest what they’d really prefer to eat, an ostentatious, multi-tiered monstrosity or a few boxes of Krispy Kreme, the donuts would win every time.

Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day

Image credits: shutterstock/Jacob Lund

This wedding party got to test this theory in the most dramatic and shocking way. The story, told from the donut store’s manager’s perspective, goes to show that with the right attitude, even total disaster on your wedding day can be turned into a cute and memorable occasion!

Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day

Image credits: Ryan Polei

Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day

Here’s what people had to say about the wild wedding story

Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day
Ex-Wife Breaks Into Venue Trying To Ruin Ex-Husband&#8217;s Wedding, Donut Shop Manager Saves The Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Asks Whether Parents Should Say ‘Sorry’ To Their Kids, People Share Eye-Opening Messages
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Akil The Fugitive Hunter
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2017
The Argument Against Whoopi Goldberg Playing Doctor Who
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Person of Interest 2.13 “Dead Reckoning” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2013
70 Brilliant Memes About London That Highlight The Wit Of British Humor
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Choose The Option That Feels Most Like You, And We’ll Guess Your Favorite School Subject
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.