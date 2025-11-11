I Spent 2 Days In Torres Del Paine – The Most Beautiful National Park in Chile

by

I’m Jakub Polomski – and enthusiastic photographer and traveler. In March 2014, I had a chance to stay for two days in the most beautiful National Park in Chile. The wind was so strong that I could barely stand on my feet. Now I know why fire spreads so quickly in this area.

In the pictures below you can see white “plants” which are remains of the trees burned by fire. I think they look very interesting, don’t you think so?

More info: Behance

