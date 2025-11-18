Hey Pandas, What Is An Uncommon Activity You Really Enjoy? (Closed)

Some activities are dying out. Seriously, when was the last time you saw someone tap dancing? Share some uncommon or dying activities that you really enjoy!
#1
I have had a passion for Archery for a long time, and I barely ever hear of anyone using a simple bow and arrow. Usually, It’s high tech stuff like crossbows. I have my own wooden bow, and I use it constantly.
#2
Hand-writing letters is dying out, which is really unfortunate, because it’s so much more personal than a text message. It’s been a while since I’ve written a letter, but it’s something I really used to enjoy.
#3
I have a Senegal parrot. Friendly, affectionate, bonded with me, talks a bit, loves to receive cuddles and head scratches.
I LOVE sniffing his fluffy feathers. They smell like warm bread and clean cotton. He allows me to do it (and I’m careful not to trigger any hormonal behavior); but sometimes he’s like “come on, human, aren’t you done yet?” :)))
#4
Flying gliders. I have been flying since I was 16 and have well over 2000 flying hours.
#5
Organizing items on store shelves. My favourite is the cosmetics, candles and toys. Not my job, no, but I like the satisfaction. I also have a retail job working as a sorter and stock person. Got to reorganize an area in my department the other day. Mgr was pissed off with the mess the customers and other staff made. I jumped at the opportunity.
#6
Enjoying absolute silence. No electronics, no people. Just me (and 2 cats) enjoying the sound of the world just stopping for a wee while.
