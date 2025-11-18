Hey Pandas, What Is An Interesting Fact About Your Childhood? (Closed)

by

Kids do the darnedest things. Share the crazy stuff you did!

#1

When I was a kid I was quite the comedian, and decided to tell puns at the school talent show. To this day people still remember me from that

#2

When I lived in Florida (I will move back there or so help me god, GO GATORS) me and my mom would take walks down to a parking lot behind a church a few streets away. There was a dumpster there and I would often play an air guitar and rock out for that inanimate object. I can’t imagine how it suffered. My brother still torments me with the nonsensical songs I sang for it to this day and it makes me furious, lol.

#3

I used to shut myself into my room for hours and very expressively act out any story that came up in my mind. Guess it makes sense that I want to be a film director when I’m older.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person of Interest 1.15 ‘Blue Code’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2012
A Contestant on the New Fear Factor was Buried Alive
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
I’m The Violin Painter Who Spends Over 3 Weeks Illustrating Each One
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Steampunk Christmas (Stop-Motion Animation)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Song Lyric? (Closed)
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Someone Asked “What Is Something You Do In A Hotel, You Never Do At Home?”, And 29 People Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.