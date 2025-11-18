Hey Pandas, What Is An Interesting Fact About Your Childhood? (Closed)

Kids do the darnedest things. Share the crazy stuff you did!
#1
When I was a kid I was quite the comedian, and decided to tell puns at the school talent show. To this day people still remember me from that
#2
When I lived in Florida (I will move back there or so help me god, GO GATORS) me and my mom would take walks down to a parking lot behind a church a few streets away. There was a dumpster there and I would often play an air guitar and rock out for that inanimate object. I can’t imagine how it suffered. My brother still torments me with the nonsensical songs I sang for it to this day and it makes me furious, lol.
#3
I used to shut myself into my room for hours and very expressively act out any story that came up in my mind. Guess it makes sense that I want to be a film director when I’m older.
