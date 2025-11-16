Hey Pandas, What Is A Work Pun You Know? (Closed)

We all know that one job that just has a good pun to the name. What is yours?
I work with my dad, who owns a janitorial business. we clean, wax and strip. his favorite pun was “I’m a professional Stripper. I’m so good, they pay me to keep my clothes on.” he always gets dirty looks from mom when he says this, and he and I break down laughing regardless.
I would make a joke about my pay, but it’s a low form of humor.
When I was a kid and would say to my Dad “I’m Hungry” he’d respond “I’m Austria, the country nextdoor”.
Took me years to get it lol
I have a pun for jobless people, but sadly none of them work. (Please don’t down vote. I’m jobless)
*death comes* Death-hello i’m here for you You- oh, finally a break!
“Good enough for government work” as we say at the post office ( sarcastically)
Team Work makes the Dream Work!
Work in Landscaping
There are companies called Lawn & Order
There are multiple puns to be made about grass
My fav is as a female in the industry is that Landscaper girls are good at blowing (leaves and dirt with the leaf blower, of course🙃)
‘Looks good from my house.’ Is one I use a bit. Sometimes for ductwork Ill say ‘Insulation and tape will make it what it aint.’
