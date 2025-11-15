Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Book Cover (Closed)

Post your favorite book cover! Make sure to include the name of the book & the author!
#1 There’s A Match Striker On The Side
#2 The Promised Neverland Volume 13 By Kai Shirai (Illustrated By Posuka Demizu)
#3 Clockwork Orange By Anthony Burgess
#4 I Just Really Like The Octopus
#5 It’s Pretty
#6 One Of My Favorites
#7 I, Robot. With A Strange Stylised Robot That I Quite Like For Some Reason
#8 Ready Player One (Read Before Watching The Movie) There Is Also A Second Book Ready Player Two
#9 Moominland Midwinter By The Wonderful Tove Jansson
#10 The Passage Justin Cronin
#11 Danganronpa V3 Vol.2 (I Love The Art Style)
#12 Sherlock Holmes: The Complete Novels And Stories By Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Bantam Classic)
#13 Acotar- Collectable Edition From Barns And Noble
#14 I’m So Happy To Own A Copy Of This Beauty. Another Roadside Attraction, Robbins
#15 The Night Circus
#16 No Comment Needed
#17 The Часодії Series. My Absolute Favorites
#18 Vol 26 Mha
