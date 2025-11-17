Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Fear That You Have? (Closed)

Everyone has a fear of spiders, falling, etc. What about weird fears? Here are some of the weirdest fears that people have!
#1
Falling and scraping my skin.
I’m horrified, I refuse to run on concrete or cement, I don’t bike anymore, I just can’t.
I had a wipe out on rollerblades a couple years ago, my left knee has a huge scar.
#2
I am afraid of holes but only holes in art. I am for some reason not afraid of ocean holes or holes in nature. Just…art holes.
#3
It’s not exactly a fear, but I have misophonia, which pretty much means I feel terrible with some sort of sounds. Asmr videos make me wanna throw up, but the worst is the sound the nail does when touching a screen (like typing), I once had two people around me typing with their nails, I panicked
#4
The only thing I truly fear is one of my kids dying, even though they are adults. Oldest (28m) has a 18mo (boy) and a 3mo (girl). His SO wants us to be their guardians should anything happen. I’d do it, but I’m disabled and hubby had a stroke (minor) 6 months ago (57 & 60). I worry. Youngest has severe mental& physical health issues and I’m scared of what will happen to them. I know I can’t control these things, but I lose sleep because of it. 🙁
#5
any robot voices/ems alarms. they’ve scared me since i was little and i get this bad feeling whenever i hear any of them. tornado watches are terrible because my dad plays the radio and there’s ALWAYS severe weather alarms. and i have to have my amber alert sounds turned off but when i’m in a room with other people and theirs go off i have to cover my ears or get out and not listen to it. i don’t know why i’m so scared.
#6
I am afraid of someone coming in the middle of the night to steal my dog… not the furniture or electronic devices, not even money we may have (we never do). Just afraid for my dog because he is the cutest fluffiest thing.
#7
i guess unalivement, but specifically g0ry unalivement. i would hate if my last moments were painful. oh and a snake in the toilet.
#8
I am super scared of something smashing through my window while I’m driving. I swear that’s how I’m going to die. Every time anything small hits it scares the hell out of me.
#9
I have a phobia about hairdressers. I just use clippers on my own head these days.
#10
so I don’t feel fear EXCEPT when i’m doing in cars. For some reason, cars scare me so badly, if we bounce a lil or swerve, i’ve just accepted death.
I’ve almost died from drowning and felt no fear at all the whole time, but once i get in a car I’m a different person
#11
I have very high anxiety about elevators. Not that I’ll get stuck, but that it’ll drop unexpectedly and I will have time to think before I hit the ground. The feeling after going up or down, that weightlessness, it hits so hard it’s terrifying.
#12
Poverty. I grew up quite poor and although I’m no longer poor, that’s a fear that lives inside me every single day.
#13
Sounds corny maybe, but my biggest fear is not being there for my kids. I will have nightmares that I have to pick one of them up, but I cannot get there and my phone won’t work, so I’m just freaking out that they think I forgot them. If I have one of these dreams, I’m up the rest of the night. I have other nightmares, but with those, I’ll go back to sleep. I had a violent childhood, but nope, it’s the fear of my kids being scared that I’m not there
#14
I am the opposite of claustrophobic… im agoraphobic. Basically it is the fear of wide open spaces…
#15
Any oncoming animal. It scares me for some strange reason
#16
i am scared of very (i mean like VERY ) tall men there, well I can’t explain it, unless they come off as teddy bears, i can’t . i yone is equal am not sexist everyone is equal but is just scares me for some reason (i was never harassed or any of that)
#17
I am afraid of anything that seems “larger than life”. It just freaks me out how big airplanes are up close. I always tense up near skyscrapers. Also, whenever I am on a bridge, I freak out as well. Not like a bridge in a park. Like river crossing bridges. My mind always goes immediately to what might go wrong. I think it’s the feeling of having nothing under you that scares me.
#18
I have a fear of mirrors. I have heard tons of horror stories about things popping out of mirrors and now I have a fear of mirrors.
#19
Any bugs at this point except daddy long legs those are adorable
#20
I have a second one: knives.
I had to cut a single bagel. JUST ONE. And I panicked, cried, couldn’t breathe properly, the whole shebang.
I don’t have huge trauma with knives or anything. Maybe just a bit-
If you are super squeamish, don’t read this last part…
I was doing dishes at summer camp one year, and the cooks had taken all the knives out of the sink so I wouldn’t hurt myself. I saw the plastic cover for a pair of tongs, so I searched for the tongs in the bubbly water. Note: I couldn’t see through the water. I saw this wavy thing, and thought “Oh hey, there are the tongs” so I grabbed them. Surprise, not tongs, a serrated bread knife. A big one at that. I grabbed the blade directly, and sliced the pad of my pointer finger. I have a little scar there now, but it is very minimal.
#21
Churches.
I’d much rather sit in a satanists basement for 4 hours than go into a church for 5 minutes. They creepy
#22
I have a very harsh fear of the ocean, known as thalassophobia (not sure if I spelled that right). I also have trypophobia (fear of clustering holes- weird, I know).
#23
Drain cleaning products like Drano. When I was young, I read “Breakfast of Champions” by Kurt Vonnegut. A relative of one of the characters killed herself by eating Drano. I could never get past that image.
#24
I used to have a deathly fear of mushrooms. Don’t know why. One time I accidentally touched one thinking it was a rock (idk how) and started crying and washed my hands for like five minutes
#25
Im afraid of waking up one day and being back in 1st grade… Because of a dream I had when I was in 1st grade.
#26
Fear of my mother finding my Pinterest account and finding out EVERYTHING about me Whoo!
#27
probably ants, they freak me out! like when they crawl around food it freaks me out and i feel like vomiting…. eugh
#28
Sphinx cats
#29
I don’t like loud sounds or things being tossed over my head. I’m also always afraid that someone is looking at me through the vents.
#30
That if by some cosmic freak accident that I am able to find a girlfriend, she will be disgusted by my clothing fetish and break up with me.
#31
I’m freaked out by deep oceans and I have fear of giant structures (megalophobia). However, I feel absolutely nothing when seeing heights, spiders, and snakes. I’m also convinced there’s a dead body and a ghost inside a few of my house walls for some weird reason.
#32
It’s not entirely weird, but I’m horrified by vomit. Sometimes I’ll have nightmares about vomiting and when the stomach flu was in its prime I’d sit in class and often have panic attacks when somebody brought it up because the thought of vomiting all week terrified me
#33
I get really anxious whenever i can see the horizon and sky in a flat area. Idk why it just really freaks me out
#34
Frogs🐸 & Lightening 🌩️.
There is zero reason for the frogs, but they have freaked me out & scared me my whole life.
Almost been struck by lightning a couple of times, so it’s got a reason. (Yet if there is a frog on my doorstep &a bad storm going on at the same time, I will run away from the frog first. Happened a couple of times when I worked at night)
#35
My deepest fear is that I could be fine one minute and then suddenly drop deceased the next minute. Being unalived terrifies me but I want to unalive myself, it doesn’t make any sense at all.
#36
Tearing off a piece of tape with my mouth. I tried to do this with masking tape when I was about 5, after watching adults do it. Ended up ripping off the skin on my lips. Never done it since.
#37
i have two weird fears that haunt me to this day
just to warm you guys up im scared of mirrors not even at night just mirrors in general. im so scared of just closing my eyes and find someone in the mirror but not in real life it scares me. my weirdest fear though has to be to get my penis or penis hairs stuck in my fly in my pants. im just scared of getting my penis stuck
#38
People blowing up balloons. No thanks. NB – No I never blew one up til it popped, and no, bursting balloons doesn’t bother me at all.
#39
I’m afraid a snake might come up into the toilet 🤭
#40
I’m afraid of heights… but I guess that’s not really a weird fear. It’s pretty common. Weird fear… iguanas. I do NOT like them. And they are EVERYWHERE in the Caribbean. Eating in dark, not well-lit spaces. Dim restaurants freak me out. I want to be able to see my food before I put it in my mouth. Coconut crabs. Those things probably consumed Amelia Earhart.
#41
Spiders….and women….and spider-women.
#42
I have a fear of birds flying around me or being anywhere near me. Specially pigeons. It freaks me out.
#43
Eucalyptus trees. If they fall over when I’m driving…well that’s it.
#44
Puking.
#45
Anything that comes out of your nose, makes me violently sick. This includes snotty kids etc.
Can’t handle it 😭😭😭
#46
Knowing pain is coming. I can handle falling off my bike or whatever and breaking a bone unexpectedly, but i was scared to death of my friend hitting me with a soft stick. go on laugh at me
#47
-Contacts
-Bugs that make buzzing nosies in my ears
#48
I’m afraid of the sea but just in my own country. For context, I live in Wales, UK and the channel here is unique in that it has LOADS of fish and aquatic species because there’s loads of silt in the area, which helps grow some sort of algae that the fish love to eat. The problem is there’s so much silt that the water isn’t blue at all but closer to a poo brown colour. It’s horrible. You can’t see through it further than maybe two feet at a push, so if I feel something brush up against my leg, I freak the f**k out. Is that a jellyfish or a plastic bag?!?! I don’t know, I can’t see! That’s why I’m scared of my own country’s water.
#49
I have severe emetephobia ( fear of throwing up ) , and Cimpanzees freak me out as well
#50
Mimes. As someone with ADHD someone who doesn’t talk us unnatural
#51
Fear of wasting time. For years I was having small panic attacks and nightmares because I felt like I was wasting my life or like I just wasn’t living enough of an exciting life. I think watching these van life/travel vlogs on you tube and instagram really messed with me for a long time. I kept feeling like I must be doing something wrong and I didn’t understand why I couldn’t live like that.
Eventually I had to just let it go and realize that most of that is not real. It helped that I found a channel of this girl who was basically debunking the reality of that life and it put things into perspective for me. I finally just realized that I would probably be miserable living like that and just because I’m a homebody doesn’t mean that my life is valued less. I still occasionally worry about it but it’s a lot less.
#52
Dead bodies. I’m fine if it’s fake, no matter how real it looks. It’s how the soul is gone and it’s just an empty shell and when someone looks at it they see a loved one but the loved one isn’t really there. Doesn’t matter if it’s a funeral, roadkill, or even a picture of a dead body. People that know me are always surprised to find out about my fear of corpses because I watch violent movies without batting an eye.
