50 Times People Found The Scariest Signs And Shared Them Online

Nobody puts up safety signs without reason. Slippery when wet. Sharp turn ahead. High voltage. Keep out. These bits of information are aimed to help you move around places and inform you where you’re going. They let you know what you can do and, more often, what’s off-limits. Whether by warning or guiding you, they are intended to send clear messages that would make any perplexed citizen feel instantly at ease. Usually.

Because sometimes, the warning turns out to be scarier than the danger itself. Of course, it’s better to be safe than sorry, but some signs involve such specific and life-threatening messages that they instill fear, suspicion, and overwhelming worry in anyone who crosses their path. We’re talking about oddly terrifying messages that remind us our vast world is filled with unpredictable hazards from which we’d like to stay as far away as possible.

Below, we at Bored Panda have compiled a list featuring some of the most intimidating and scary signs found around the world. So buckle up, pull your seat closer, and behold these sinister signs that are bound to make you a little unsettled. Scroll down and upvote the best ones! And after you’re done, more of the same madness awaits in our previous features on the same topic here and here.

#1 This Sign In My Neighborhood

Image source: Choey33

#2 Legit Sign Post

Image source: nofomo2

#3 Applying New Window Sticker

Image source: xchrysler18

#4 This Corn Maze Sign

Image source: shidanesayo

#5 Well, That’s Not A Good Sign

Image source: Millerheighife

#6 This Sign Asking People To Wear A Mask. It’s On The Wall Outside A Classroom. Saw It On The News This Evening

Image source: SusiciousPocket

#7 An Eerie Underwater Cave Death Warning Sign

Image source: gnarledout

#8 Nice Sign… Wait

Image source: PikachooBacca

#9 Found This Gem At The Zoo In Miami

Image source: rhondaanaconda

#10 Sign On A Cemetery Gate

Image source: Poey221

#11 An Actual Road Sign My Sister Found In Alaska

Image source: Karmas-Camera

#12 This Restaurant Sign That Is Half Shadows

Image source: Cortinian

#13 This Should Not Be Hanging In My Soon-To-Be-Kindergartener’s Classroom

Image source: radiofreegeorgy

#14 I Live In A Very Classy Area

Image source: Dizzazzter

#15 Genuinely The Scariest Sign I’ve Seen In A While Among A Pretty Spooky Looking Forest

Image source: kj_gamer2614

#16 The Drowning Machine

Image source: heterosis

#17 This Warning Sign On A Venomous Snake Enclosure

Image source: zthphotography

#18 Recently Took A Trip To Australia. I Found This Sign On A Bathroom Door At Our Hotel

Image source: Randolph_v

#19 A Friend Spotted This Sign In Their Neighborhood. So Many Questions

Image source: JonnyPerl

#20 My Hometown Really Wanted To Put Up A Historical Plaque But Struggled To Find A Noteworthy Event To Celebrate

Image source: dr_aureole

#21 This Is How Our Tigers See You

Image source: mattjstyles

#22 Best Sign Ever

Image source: Sildsim

#23 This Sign In Finland

Image source: TheIhminen

#24 Sign Says… Oh Dammit

Image source: SoYeahThatWasWeird

#25 Thanks For The Warning

Image source: LittleDank

#26 This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland

Image source: Solvargen

#27 This Sign At My Job

Image source: Khaiju

#28 New Signs At School For Safety Against Shooters

Image source: Plastic-Ramen

#29 Sign In The Front Of The Elementary School Down The Road

Image source: highloveyou

#30 Deep Underground Humming Intensifies

Image source: KLobstar

#31 At An Army Training Area

Image source: gatestomysoul

#32 You Know When You’re In The Australian Outback When You See A Sign Like This

Image source: Ozdriver

#33 Positive

Image source: dchavez595

#34 My Mom Saw This Sign Driving Through Georgia

Image source: thuglyfebitchesaints

#35 This Is Not A Slope Of Honour

Image source: sergeyager

#36 The World’s Most Dangerous Plant

Image source: folowthewhiterarebit

#37 This Sign Is So Unsettling

Image source: WetMayor

#38 Found This Sign On The Edge Of Our Family Property

Image source: crow144

#39 On A Trail In Bald Eagle State Forest, PA

Image source: trailnotfound

#40 Sign At Work

Image source: TMD_989

#41 I Must Have Walked Past This Sign 100 Times And Never Noticed It

Image source: Maleficent-Jelly2287

#42 At My Local Park

Image source: Llyerd

#43 The Trail At My School With A Warning Sign

Image source: PurpleZeppelin

#44 Restroom Sign At A Croatian Restaurant

Image source: blendender

#45 Found This Sign While Walking In A Local Cemetery Last Year

Image source: Junoisdivine

#46 This Creepy Sign I Found In The Woods Depicts A Man Jumping Over Some Scary Looking Hands

Image source: quadriplegicswimteam

#47 Odd Sign Found In The Johnson Shut-Ins, Missouri

Image source: gundymetre

#48 On A Hiking Trail That Leads To Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro

Image source: GodGermany

#49 Have You Been Having Strange Dreams? A Real Sign Found In Portland

Image source: Marcus_Yallow

#50 This Sign At Auckland Zoo

Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479

