50 Times People Found The Scariest Signs And Shared Them Online

Nobody puts up safety signs without reason. Slippery when wet. Sharp turn ahead. High voltage. Keep out. These bits of information are aimed to help you move around places and inform you where you’re going. They let you know what you can do and, more often, what’s off-limits. Whether by warning or guiding you, they are intended to send clear messages that would make any perplexed citizen feel instantly at ease. Usually.
Because sometimes, the warning turns out to be scarier than the danger itself. Of course, it’s better to be safe than sorry, but some signs involve such specific and life-threatening messages that they instill fear, suspicion, and overwhelming worry in anyone who crosses their path. We’re talking about oddly terrifying messages that remind us our vast world is filled with unpredictable hazards from which we’d like to stay as far away as possible.
Below, we at Bored Panda have compiled a list featuring some of the most intimidating and scary signs found around the world. So buckle up, pull your seat closer, and behold these sinister signs that are bound to make you a little unsettled. Scroll down and upvote the best ones! And after you’re done, more of the same madness awaits in our previous features on the same topic here and here.
#1 This Sign In My Neighborhood
Image source: Choey33
#2 Legit Sign Post
Image source: nofomo2
#3 Applying New Window Sticker
Image source: xchrysler18
#4 This Corn Maze Sign
Image source: shidanesayo
#5 Well, That’s Not A Good Sign
Image source: Millerheighife
#6 This Sign Asking People To Wear A Mask. It’s On The Wall Outside A Classroom. Saw It On The News This Evening
Image source: SusiciousPocket
#7 An Eerie Underwater Cave Death Warning Sign
Image source: gnarledout
#8 Nice Sign… Wait
Image source: PikachooBacca
#9 Found This Gem At The Zoo In Miami
Image source: rhondaanaconda
#10 Sign On A Cemetery Gate
Image source: Poey221
#11 An Actual Road Sign My Sister Found In Alaska
Image source: Karmas-Camera
#12 This Restaurant Sign That Is Half Shadows
Image source: Cortinian
#13 This Should Not Be Hanging In My Soon-To-Be-Kindergartener’s Classroom
Image source: radiofreegeorgy
#14 I Live In A Very Classy Area
Image source: Dizzazzter
#15 Genuinely The Scariest Sign I’ve Seen In A While Among A Pretty Spooky Looking Forest
Image source: kj_gamer2614
#16 The Drowning Machine
Image source: heterosis
#17 This Warning Sign On A Venomous Snake Enclosure
Image source: zthphotography
#18 Recently Took A Trip To Australia. I Found This Sign On A Bathroom Door At Our Hotel
Image source: Randolph_v
#19 A Friend Spotted This Sign In Their Neighborhood. So Many Questions
Image source: JonnyPerl
#20 My Hometown Really Wanted To Put Up A Historical Plaque But Struggled To Find A Noteworthy Event To Celebrate
Image source: dr_aureole
#21 This Is How Our Tigers See You
Image source: mattjstyles
#22 Best Sign Ever
Image source: Sildsim
#23 This Sign In Finland
Image source: TheIhminen
#24 Sign Says… Oh Dammit
Image source: SoYeahThatWasWeird
#25 Thanks For The Warning
Image source: LittleDank
#26 This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland
Image source: Solvargen
#27 This Sign At My Job
Image source: Khaiju
#28 New Signs At School For Safety Against Shooters
Image source: Plastic-Ramen
#29 Sign In The Front Of The Elementary School Down The Road
Image source: highloveyou
#30 Deep Underground Humming Intensifies
Image source: KLobstar
#31 At An Army Training Area
Image source: gatestomysoul
#32 You Know When You’re In The Australian Outback When You See A Sign Like This
Image source: Ozdriver
#33 Positive
Image source: dchavez595
#34 My Mom Saw This Sign Driving Through Georgia
Image source: thuglyfebitchesaints
#35 This Is Not A Slope Of Honour
Image source: sergeyager
#36 The World’s Most Dangerous Plant
Image source: folowthewhiterarebit
#37 This Sign Is So Unsettling
Image source: WetMayor
#38 Found This Sign On The Edge Of Our Family Property
Image source: crow144
#39 On A Trail In Bald Eagle State Forest, PA
Image source: trailnotfound
#40 Sign At Work
Image source: TMD_989
#41 I Must Have Walked Past This Sign 100 Times And Never Noticed It
Image source: Maleficent-Jelly2287
#42 At My Local Park
Image source: Llyerd
#43 The Trail At My School With A Warning Sign
Image source: PurpleZeppelin
#44 Restroom Sign At A Croatian Restaurant
Image source: blendender
#45 Found This Sign While Walking In A Local Cemetery Last Year
Image source: Junoisdivine
#46 This Creepy Sign I Found In The Woods Depicts A Man Jumping Over Some Scary Looking Hands
Image source: quadriplegicswimteam
#47 Odd Sign Found In The Johnson Shut-Ins, Missouri
Image source: gundymetre
#48 On A Hiking Trail That Leads To Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro
Image source: GodGermany
#49 Have You Been Having Strange Dreams? A Real Sign Found In Portland
Image source: Marcus_Yallow
#50 This Sign At Auckland Zoo
Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479
Follow Us