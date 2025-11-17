Hey Pandas, What Is A Stupid Or Useless Project You Did But Are Still Proud Of?

I mean, it’s like so out of the way, not for fun, and you’re just like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Oh well, I’ll keep doing it because I wanted to for reasons earlier, even though it’s not worth it.
#1
Made a 25s long animation with terrible voice acting and strange music…
But its the first animations ive ever made so im proud 🤩
#2
wall mural art. took a long time (and im still not finished lol) but im proud of my progress so far!
#3
I made an entirely computer automated game of War using java. It’s at about 300 lines of code right now, and I’m considering adding in an “ad break”.
#4
My history fair project was about the history of the dish Poutine, and my choice of prop was a bag of Poutine flavoured chips, which were pretty good but my presentation was horrible and someone told me that my project sucked, which was why it wasn’t chosen to win, and that made me hate my project because it made me feel like a failure.
#5
I spent an hour or something like that finding one word in Hebrew, after a friend who didn’t mean it as a Hebrew word said it in a different chat. I got out a Hebrew English dictionary, and like five sites, to first find how to spell the word. The word was קוה (K-Ah-veh), or hope, but as a type of verb, they meant Kaveh from Genshin. It was absurd but fun.
#6
Trying to make my brother like (or just be okay with) me. It was the most stupid failure I ever had, but at least I tried like 1000 times. Probably 10000 more before I leave.
#7
I made a corset belt out of pleather. It was easy to do, and I never wear it because it’s not that functional and it’s uncomfortable, but I’m proud of it because it was one of the best diy projects I”ve done.
#8
I laminated an entire Monopoly game. The money, cards, everything. Never mind the fact that this game only ever results in crying kids, family fights, and a terrible evening. Alas, I wanted to preserve this, forever. In my defense, it was the SpongeBob version.
#9
One of my first programming jobs was for a restaurant. They wanted to know exactly how much each menu item cost them. I spent a couple of weeks programming conversions so they could break down the cost for a box of lettuce into hamburger and salad portions. The same for tomatoes, boxes of hamburger patties, etc. Once done they spent a month entering all the information, found out that their guesses gave the same result as the program, and never ran it again. I was proud of the work but it was all for nothing.
#10
In 8th grade, my physics teacher wanted me and a group of friends to make a model of a space shuttle, 3 planets, and solar system stuff and we did.
We spent at least 2 weeks on it and it looked freaking beautiful. She saw it and she told us to write an essay explaining our model and improve it even further so she could post it on Facebook and send it to some science internship club.
By now, the model was huge and we still lugged it to school just for that dumb teacher to tell us that it was canceled. Still hate her so much.
TL:DR, teacher made us waste 3 weeks on a project that ended up being canceled
#11
Terrible animation for a Sir Fluff contest. I spent 5+ hours a day on it for a week. I had never animated before it but I was proud nonetheless
Today I cringe to look at it, but it’s still a moment to be proud of
#12
FORTUNE COOKIE QUILT! I saved every fortune from my fortune cookies for years as a teenager & wove them into a quilt the size of a poster. I don’t know what ever possessed me to do this but growing up a teenager in the 90’s was weird & it was pretty awesome none the less.
#13
Working on an art commission for a friend. It looks terrible lmao, but I’m glad I did it.
#14
Making a lego golden axolotl to convince my brother to get an axolotl so I can get a cat. (I can show you a pic if you want.)
#15
My class had to write a persuasive essay. I asked my teacher, “so it can be about anything?” She said yeah and I got to work. Later she found out it had to be about healthy diet choices. She let me keep writing mine, which was about the Ivory Billed Woodpecker, because I had already done so much of it. (My ELA teacher is awesome) It turned out AMAZING if I do say so myself, seeing as it was like the 2nd essay I’ve ever written. And I established myself as the weird bird obsessed nerdy girl in my class!
#16
I am not very good at cooking but one day I made an entire German dinner and it actually tasted good! 🥳
#17
A massive sculpture of Darkstalker from Wings of Fire. I don’t have room for him, so he just sits in a tote
#18
I made paint using berries. It was kinda like watercolor and actually turned out pretty nice! Lovely orange shade.
#19
I once used several sheets of origami paper from a kit as wallpaper for the inside of a dollhouse, using a different pattern for each “floor.” It took me several days of cutting and taping to finish, mainly because of all the awkward corners and small areas. After I finished, I stuck it between two bookcases in my bedroom and piled a bunch of stuff on top of it. It’s still in the same place today and I rarely take it out.
#20
#21
One of my older siblings had the play, “Sorry, wrong number” for school. I was about 12 and was bored one summer day so I decided to put on a play. I tape recorded it and played all the parts. I don’t know what happened to that recording.
#22
Made an interactive scrapbook of our last vacation that I’m the only person who will ever read (partner’s reaction was “I was there, I don’t need to see it.”)
Follow Us