Hey Pandas, What Are The Weirdest Subtitle Fails You’ve Seen? (Closed)

Sometimes you might be watching a show with subtitles and the subtitles say something completely different. That is weird and throws you off. This is a place to put them.

#1

once i was watching a kind of kid show called ¨total drama” and one of the characters said after they found out there secret lover not suprised said ¨hey have you even seen someone with a kickbutt attitude¨ while subtitles said “hey have seen someone with a butt has glorious as a watermelon¨

#2

Han Mi-nyeo from Squid Games: “I’m not a genius, but I can work it out,” when the character actually said, “I’m very smart, I just never got a chance to study.”

#3

The movie said “HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A DOG RIDING A SKATEBOARD!” really fast the subtitle thought it said “HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A HOTDOG WRITE INK ON A SCARY BOARD?”

#4

I was watching a YouTube vid and they said what’s up and the subtitle said watermelon

#5

The ‘olympic phlegm’ being carried through my area on the news it wasn’t just once either the subtitles kept saying phlegm instead of flame 🤣

#6

I was watching Storm Chasers with the subtitles as I was wfh. And I quote “We got a huge tomato coming down over there. Lots of tomato formations today. Watch out for the potatoes.”

#7

Not something I heard but imagine

Real words from reporter- Hail is falling down, pounding on peoples cars and cracking windshields

Mess up-Kale is falling down, pounding on peoples cars and breaking windshields

