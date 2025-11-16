Hey Pandas, What Is A Story About You Meeting Someone Who Looks Creepy But Turned Out To Be Nice? (Closed)

Let us know down in the comments!
#1
This doesn’t exactly fit, but when I was younger there was a deaf girl in my class who used hearing aids. Anyway, I always just thought of her as the odd deaf girl in the back of class. The teacher ended up sticking her with me and my friend, and we spent the rest of the school year together. It was a ton of fun to get to know her, and she ended up being one of my best friends to this day.
#2
There was this man at church whom I thought was in the mafia (or something similar). First he had a broken nose and he would be dressed in an expensive 3-piece suit, stand in corner where the doors were and watched everyone leave. I knew him from before, when I was a teenager, but I had just left an abusive relationship and he kept asking me if I needed anything (food, a ride, etc.), so then I got a little worried and asked my male-friend if he was a good guy. “Yep, he works for the police/firefighters, why do you ask?”. Turns out, he had time on his hands and wanted to be useful and he knew I could use a hand. Long story short, we’re now married for ~35 years. He’s not and wasn’t in the mafia or anything even close to that. LOL. I have to say that at that point, I don’t think I would have minded, as long as he wasn’t dangerous to me.
